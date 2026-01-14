Quantix Announces Strategic Partnerships with MC Tank Lines and Leahy Transport, Expanding their Liquid Network

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix, North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, today announced new strategic partnerships with MC Tank Lines and Leahy Transport, strengthening its transportation network and expanding capabilities across North America.

A Quantix truck at one of the company’s operational facilities, supporting the safe and reliable transportation of bulk liquid materials across North America.

These partnerships align with Quantix's ongoing strategy to collaborate with best-in-class carriers that share their commitment to safety, reliability, and operational excellence. By working with MC Tank Lines and Leahy Transport, both highly respected providers in the bulk liquid space, Quantix enhances its ability to deliver flexible, scalable solutions to customers with complex logistics needs to the chemical industry.

"Partnering with MC Tank Lines and Leahy Transport allows us to further strengthen our carrier network with organizations that share our values and operational standards," said Tyler Kemp, Senior Vice President of Liquid Operations of Quantix. "Together, we are well-positioned to support our customers with increased capacity, improved service coverage, and continued focus on safety and performance."

MC Tank Lines adds complementary expertise and regional strength, further enhancing Quantix's ability to serve customers across a broad range of industries and geographies. Leahy Transport brings decades of experience in bulk liquid transportation, known for its strong safety culture and modern fleet.

"These partnerships reflect our shared commitment to building long-term, collaborative relationships," added John Labrie, CEO & President of Quantix. "By working closely together, we can continue to deliver dependable, high-quality transportation solutions while adapting to the evolving needs of the market."

The new partnerships are already underway and supports Quantix customers across multiple services, reinforcing the company's position as a trusted chemical logistics partner. This expansion brings the Quantix network to more than 70 locations.

Open to Future Partnerships

Quantix is continuously evaluating opportunities to expand its carrier network and collaborate with transportation providers that align with its standards for safety, service, and operational excellence. Carriers interested in exploring a partnership with Quantix are encouraged to learn more and submit their information through the partnership inquiry form here.

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import, in-plant and resin enhancement services, and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 80 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at Quantix Supply Chain Solutions.

About MC Tank Lines

MC Tank Lines is a premier bulk liquid transportation company serving customers across the United States, recognized for its commitment to safety, quality, and professional drivers. Learn more at Trucking | M C Tank Lines | Schererville.

About Leahy Transport

Leahy Transport is a trusted transportation provider offering specialized and bulk freight solutions, known for reliability, customer service, and operational expertise. Learn more at Leahy Transportation | Home.

SOURCE Quantix