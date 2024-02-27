Quantix Appoints its First Senior Vice President of Operational Excellence

News provided by

Quantix

27 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix, North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today it has named Brant Nieminski as its Senior Vice President of Operational Excellence. Nieminski will lead process improvement initiatives across the organization focused on enhancing operational performance.

"Providing our customers with the highest level of service, quality and value remains a top priority at Quantix, especially as we've grown considerably over the past five years," said Quantix president and CEO, Chris Ball. "We look forward to Brant influencing how we elevate our performance and continue to deliver for customers."

"The evolution of Quantix into a full-scale supply chain provider with such an expansive footprint is commendable," said Nieminski. "The growth trajectory the business is on presents an opportunity to closely evaluate our operations to see where we can enhance efficiencies, improve quality and drive innovation. I'm eager to leave no stone unturned as we do just that."

Nieminski was most recently an Executive Vice President at BNSF Logistics where he managed the Over the Road Business Unit. He has also held senior operational roles at C.H. Robinson and Ingersoll Rand, among others. Nieminski is a Lean Six Sigma certified Master Black Belt with more than 25 years of integrated process, product, transportation and organizational improvement experience.

Quantix has a nationwide network of more than 80 terminals, eight-million square feet of warehousing/packaging space and a fleet of 5,000 trucks, trailers, chassis and other highly specialized equipment representing the chemical industry's largest pool of transportation capacity and multimodal end-to-end supply chain solutions.

Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

About Quantix
Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import, in-plant and resin enhancement services, and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 80 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

SOURCE Quantix

News Releases in Similar Topics

