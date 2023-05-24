Quantix Joins Alliance to End Plastic Waste

News provided by

Quantix

24 May, 2023, 07:30 ET

HOUSTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix, North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today it has joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (the Alliance), a global non-profit organization that brings together government, companies and communities to end plastic waste in the environment.

Quantix is the 31st member in North America to join the Alliance, which has over 70 members including founding member companies such as BASF, Chevron Phillips Chemical, ExxonMobil, Dow Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Procter & Gamble and Shell.

"We understand that no viable solution to ending plastic waste can come from any individual company alone, but rather a combination of all of us working together," said Chris Ball, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantix. "Solving the challenges of reducing plastic waste and redefining how it can be used and repurposed is complex, and we are committed to working with the Alliance and its members to take action toward these goals and more."

As a member company, Quantix will participate in projects with other Alliance members to brainstorm and push initiatives forward to create opportunities within the circular economy. Those initiatives will focus on plastic collection, sorting, processing and recycling. Quantix is uniquely positioned to support these efforts with its vast infrastructure of supply chain assets located where plastics are both made and produced. 

"The Alliance has been a catalyst for more than 50 projects across 30 countries," said Natalie Stirling-Sanders, Chief Advisor, Head of Americas, Alliance to End Plastic Waste. "The solutions that are being supported are often ground-breaking and enabled by strong collaboration amongst all players across the plastic value chain. We are delighted to welcome Quantix to the Alliance, and are pleased we now have a logistics company in North America helping to end plastic waste in the environment."

Quantix is committed to being a sustainability leader in the supply chain and logistics industry including helping build the new circular supply chain. The company has several active sustainability initiatives including multi-year environmental goals such as converting 25% of its last mile and drayage fleet to alternative fuel by 2030. To learn more about the company's commitment to sustainability, visit https://quantixscs.com/about/sustainability/.

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 80 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

SOURCE Quantix

Also from this source

Quantix Senior Director of East Coast Operations Named a "Pro to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Quantix Acquires Mid-States Packaging

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.