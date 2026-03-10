Quantro Security Emerges from Stealth to Reinvent Cyber Defense with Autonomous AI Agents

New AI agents unite machine-speed defense and human reasoning to deliver automated, enterprise-grade security that discovers risk and empowers organizations to defeat AI-native offense

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantro Security, Inc., an AI-native company redefining cyber defense through autonomous agentic AI capabilities, today emerged from stealth to unveil its first product – VM.Analyst. This AI Agent is part of a new automated army of defense for security teams from Quantro Security. Built by the engineering and product leadership architects at CrowdStrike, Tenable, and Qualys, Quantro fuses decades of cybersecurity expertise with the backing from Gradient – the seed fund designed for founders in AI.

"Today's AI-driven threats require far more than just people-driven defense. By partnering with Quantro Security, we're utilizing agentic AI as a force multiplier, drastically shrinking our attack surface, eliminating high-effort work, and transforming our analysts into strategic architects of defense," said Gabriel Montague, Interim CISO at NRG.

The cybersecurity landscape has reached a breaking point where identifying risk is no longer the challenge. The bottleneck is now the speed of response and how much value is derived from automated action. With the cost and skill required to exploit a vulnerability essentially falling to zero, unskilled attackers powered by AI can weaponize exploits within minutes of disclosure, rendering traditional manual defense and time-to-patch metrics dangerously obsolete. In addition, security teams are drowning in a sea of risk findings from multiple siloed tools and spend too much time triaging false positives or non-exploitable risks, distracting them from their primary mission of reducing real exposure. In an era when humans can no longer keep pace with machine-generated threats, the industry requires a fundamental shift to AI-native defense – powered by autonomous reasoning – to protect the enterprise at scale.

"AI's real power is its ability to deliver outcomes previously unattainable. For the first time, organizations can tailor risk assessment to their own security controls, pinpoint what is truly exploitable, and eliminate those exposures before attackers strike," said Mehul Revankar, Co-Founder and CPO at Quantro Security.

"In this new era of AI-native products, ideas are priceless, and code is cheap, but execution is everything," said Sasan Padidar, Quantro's Co-Founder and CEO at Quantro Security. "Quantro is the culmination of 20 years of product building distilled into a single, definitive solution for managing cyber risks."

Provides a unified layer of actionable intelligence

Quantro's VM.Analyst integrates directly with an organization's existing cybersecurity stack, ingesting data from a wide array of sources, including vulnerability management (VM) platforms, cloud security suites, CMDBs, and firewalls. It normalizes the data, deduplicates risks and makes the data available for reasoning for its AI agents. Reasoning across these disparate data sets with human-level expertise, Quantro's VM.Analyst provides a unified layer of actionable intelligence to reduce risk.

The agent autonomously assesses the entire risk landscape within the specific context of the organization's unique environment, accounting for compensating controls and security configurations. It pinpoints exactly where actual risks lie and provides the necessary actions to remediate them, all while keeping the human in the loop and acting before an attacker can exploit the vulnerability.

"Quantro Security's VM.Analyst modernizes vulnerability management with a purpose-built AI platform that addresses traditional challenges facing security operations teams. The outcome is deep analysis and prioritization that goes beyond human capabilities alone. We are proud to collaborate with Quantro to drive innovation that brings new value to our clients," said Ben Doane, Principal, Risk Consulting & Cybersecurity Managed Services at Forvis Mazars.

Security analysts can interact with the AI agent to gain instant insights and recommendations or simply delegate tasks to achieve specific outcomes. Whether the goal is maintaining compliance, reducing risk, or executing remediation, every action is handled through a simple, natural-language prompt.

"Every year, CISOs are tasked with securing a larger software and infrastructure footprint. Meanwhile, AI-generated threats are outpacing human capacity, and AI infrastructure is creating new attack surfaces. Fighting AI with AI is no longer optional; it's a necessity. Mehul & Sasan have deep domain experience in detecting, verifying, and fixing security vulnerabilities and are building the platform that security teams need to keep up with today's AI-generated threats," said Clayton Petty, Partner at Gradient.

AI Native defense against AI-Native Offense

Whether the goal is maintaining compliance, reducing risk, or executing remediation, security analysts now have access to an always-on expert advisor. Analysts can interact for instant insights and recommendations, or simply to delegate tasks to achieve specific outcomes – all while defending against AI-powered offense.

To learn more about Quantro Security's automated cyber defense army, visit us at the RSAC 2026 Early Stage Expo Booth #48, or schedule a demo with us here. For more, check out the resources below:

About Quantro Security, Inc. Quantro Security is an AI-native cybersecurity company headquartered in New York, NY. Founded by industry veterans from CrowdStrike, Tenable, and Qualys, Quantro is dedicated to automating enterprise risk management through agentic AI.

Follow us: Blog | Linkedin | X

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantro Security