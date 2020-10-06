Quantropi to present quantum communication breakthrough at IEEE Quantum Week

Cybersecurity startup to deliver two landmark academic papers to professional quantum community QCE20, October 12-16.

OTTAWA, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Quantropi, Inc., a groundbreaking Canadian quantum communication solutions provider, recently announced that the company will be part of this month's virtual IEEE Quantum Week, a prestigious annual industry event.

IEEE Quantum Week (QCE20, October 12-16, 2020) brings together some of the world's leading quantum scientists and engineers with other stakeholders to discuss challenges and opportunities in the fast-growing quantum industry. The international conference also showcases recent progress achieved in quantum research, applications, practices, standardization and education.

Quantropi, Inc., is pleased to be a Gold Sponsor of the upcoming event.

"IEEE is at the center of a global conversation to understand the power and promise of quantum computing," said Travis Humble, Co-chair of the IEEE Quantum Initiative, of the 5-day virtual event, which will feature over 270 hours of programming, including keynotes by leading experts, workshops, and company exhibits.

"Quantropi is continuously pushing the boundaries of research and development into quantum communication technologies. [Chief Technology Officer] Dr. Nicolas Bettenburg and I are very excited to be presenting two cornerstone research papers at QCE20," said Quantropi's Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Randy Kuang.

The two groundbreaking papers to be showcased at the conference are Quantum public key distribution using randomized Glauber states (Tuesday, 13 October, 15:15 PM MDT) and Shannon perfect secrecy in a discrete Hilbert space (Wednesday, 14 October, 10:45 AM MDT). For those interested in learning more about Quantropi's quantum communication technologies, the Gold Sponsor company's Virtual Booth will be open every day throughout the conference.

"Quantropi is breaking down the barrier to the quantum internet," said James Nguyen, Co-Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer of Quantropi. "Since the concept of perfect secrecy in cryptography was first proposed in 1917, no one has been able to implement it in such a way as to be operable on classical communication networks – until now. That's why our unique, patented technology will be the ultimate standard for quantum communications."

With blistering advances in quantum computing capacity, and burgeoning demand for quantum-secure communication solutions, Quantropi is proud to be joining QCE20 to assist in ushering in the quantum internet, as well as to help build a strong and integrated professional quantum community for the future of our global digital society and economies.

About Quantropi

Quantropi is a Canadian quantum communication company that provisions enterprises to exchange information over today's internet with Perfect Secrecy. The company's patented QEEP™ technology enables quantum-secure key distribution over unlimited distances, via any communications network. Uniquely positioned in-market as the only vendor capable of delivering an easily deployable, cost-effective and effortlessly scalable evolutionary solution to upgrade existing network infrastructure to Quantum Secure, Quantropi's vision is to be the standard for quantum communications – no matter what the future network, or threat, may be. Bring it on.

