QUANTUM + AI SUMMIT Announced for New York City, October 29-30, 2024; First Worldwide Event Covering the Powerful Combination of Quantum Computers and Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quantum + AI Summit, produced by 3DR Holdings and Inside Quantum Technology, will be taking place in New York City October 29-30, 2024.

Quantum computing + AI are highly synergistic, as quantum computing has the potential to significantly enhance AI's capabilities. Quantum + AI combines the power of quantum computing with AI to create new algorithms, machine learning techniques, search techniques and data processing that are impossible to achieve with classical computers.

Quantum+AI Summit

Quantum computing can further supercharge AI by processing increasingly large and complex datasets more efficiently, leading to more robust insights and improved processes in sectors such as pharma, finance, and military and intelligence services. Quantum + AI has the potential to revolutionize these and other industries by enabling faster machine learning, improved predictions, and enhanced optimization.

"Quantum + AI is the first summit of its kind" stated Alan M. Meckler, CEO, 3DR Holdings, "and will attract leading thinkers and organizations from around the world in both the quantum computing and the artificial intelligence arenas." Meckler continued, "and what better place to have this groundbreaking event than the media capitol of the world, New York City."

ABOUT 3DR Holdings

3DR Holdings is based in New York City and produces events, daily news, research, and podcasts in the fields of additive manufacturing and quantum computing. For more information visit https://3drholdings.com.

