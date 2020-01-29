Quantum Announces $0.10 GAAP EPS for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020

Adjusted Net Income of $7.3 Million more than doubles; Adjusted Net Income Per Share doubles to $0.16 and Adjusted EBITDA Increases 30% to $14.7 Million

Receives Listing Approval; Company to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker "QMCO" on February 3, 2020

Quantum Corp.

Jan 29, 2020, 16:05 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (OTC: QMCO) today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Nasdaq Listing:

Quantum has received approval to list the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market. Management expects shares of the Company's common stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market on Monday, February 3, 2020 under the ticker "QMCO."

Highlights: Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 vs. Prior-Year Third Quarter

  • Gross margins increased 340 basis points to 45.6%
  • Net Income increased by $9.0 million to $4.7 million
  • Adjusted Net Income increased by $3.9 million to $7.3 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by $3.6 million to $14.7 million
  • Revenue increased 1% to $103.3 million
  • Research and development investments increased 18%

Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO commented, "We continued to advance our strategic transformation, focusing on margin expansion and profitability as we reposition Quantum as an innovator, poised to solve the biggest challenges around video and video-like data."

The strong third fiscal quarter gross margin of 45.6% reflected a favorable sales mix and Quantum's focus on a value-selling approach. Excluding the contribution from royalty revenue, the Company's gross margin reached 43.4%, compared to 39.3% in the year-ago quarter, demonstrating the increased value it is providing to customers. This translated to a significant improvement in operating margin and a return to GAAP profitability, with $4.7 million in net income, compared to a net loss of $4.3 million in the third fiscal quarter last year. Year-to-date, Quantum's gross margin was 43.3% compared to 41.7%, an improvement of 160 basis points.

"This return to profitability validates the success of our transformation and provides us momentum as we uplist to the Nasdaq," Lerner continued.

Quantum achieved its profitability guidance for the quarter, despite generating revenues that were lower than expectations, primarily as a result of the volatility inherent to its hyperscaler business, where timing of large orders can fluctuate based on a variety of external factors.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate that with an improved sales mix, continued operational efficiency and sales discipline, we can drive incremental profitability even across slightly lower revenue," Mr. Lerner added. The long-term business opportunity in the archive tape storage market remains significant, so while we expect our hyperscaler business in the short term to continue to be volatile, longer term we anticipate adding new hyperscaler customers, which will help address non-linear purchasing patterns from a concentrated customer base. As a result, we have made the prudent decision to adjust our full year guidance. This decision underscores the short-term volatility related to larger customers who are looking to leverage the reliability and value tape offers, giving us increased optimism in the opportunity as we work to accelerate top-line growth in fiscal 2021 and beyond.

"Our offerings in the video and video-like data portion of our business remained strong, and we continue to see growing demand for our differentiated solutions," Mr. Lerner concluded. "Our focus is to increase the contribution from these products, which maintain a better margin profile, which should mitigate the timing of hyperscaler revenue over time. Our new F-Series solutions had their strongest quarter yet and I am encouraged with the momentum for these products, and this reinforces my confidence in sustainable, profitable growth."

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 vs. Prior-Year Quarter

Revenue was $103.3 million for the third quarter in fiscal 2020, up 1% compared to $102.0 million in the year ago quarter.

Gross profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $47.1 million or 45.6% gross margin, compared to $43.1 million, or 42.2% gross margin, in the year ago quarter. Gross margins improved year over year primarily due to a sales mix weighted towards more profitable product lines and service offerings as well as cost reductions across a wide range of products.

Total operating expenses were $35.4 million, or 34.3% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $39.6 million, or 38.8% of revenue, in the year ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 15% to $26.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $30.5million in the year ago quarter. Research and development expenses were $9.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, up 18% compared to $7.9 million in the year ago quarter.

Net income was $4.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to a Net loss of $(4.3) million, or $(0.12) per share, in the year ago quarter.

Excluding non-recurring charges, stock compensation and restructuring charges, Adjusted Net Income was $7.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the year ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $3.6 million to $14.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $11.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2020 vs. Year-to-Date Fiscal 2019

Revenue was $314.7 million and increased 5% for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, compared to $299.4 million in the year-ago period. The growth was driven by a 10% increase in product revenue with growth across all product lines, which was partially offset by declines in royalty and service revenues.  The modest decline in service revenues was primarily due to the timing of customer installation scheduling.

Gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $136.4 million, or 43.3% gross margin, compared to $124.9 million, or 41.7% gross margin, in the year ago period. Gross margins improved year over year primarily due to cost reductions in cost of service and across a wide range of products and a sales mix weighted towards more profitable product lines.

Total operating expenses for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 were $117.8 million, or 37% of revenue, compared to $129.2 million, or 43% of revenue, in the year ago period. Research and development expenses increased 13% to $27.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 compared to $24.0 million in the year ago period. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 10% to $89.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 compared to $99.7 million for the year ago period due to lower costs associated with the financial restatement and related activities and overall lower operating expenses as a result of our efforts to streamline processes and tools and reduce our facilities footprint.

Net loss was $1.4 million, or $(0.04) per share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, compared to a Net loss of $(33.4) million, or $(0.94) per share, in the year ago quarter.

Excluding non-recurring charges, stock compensation and restructuring charges, Adjusted Net Income was $17.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $15.9 million to $40.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, compared to $20.7 million in the year ago period.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity as of December 31, 2019

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $7.5 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $10.8 million as of March 31, 2019. These amounts exclude $5.9 million in restricted cash required under the Company's Credit Agreements.
  • Outstanding long-term debt as of December 31, 2019 was $152.4 million net of $14.6 million in unamortized debt issuance costs and $1.7 million in current portion of long-term debt. This compares to $145.6 million of outstanding debt as of March 31, 2019, net of $17.3 million in unamortized debt issuance costs and $1.7 million in current portion of long-term debt. The increase in long term debt from March 31, 2019 was primarily due to borrowings of $5.3 million at December 31, 2019 from the revolving credit facility to meet short term working capital requirements.
  • Total interest expense was $6.4 million and $19.1 million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the financial information below. Additional information about Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income information appears at the end of this release.

Outlook

The Company noted that the fourth fiscal quarter, excluding the impact of hyperscaler business, has historically been the lowest product revenue period of the year.  For the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, the Company expects revenues of $95 million plus or minus $5 million. The Company expects Adjusted Net Income to be $2 million plus or minus $2 million and related Adjusted Net Income per share of $0.04 plus or minus $0.04.  Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $10 million plus or minus $2 million.

Quantum is adjusting its full-year outlook.  Management now expects total revenues for fiscal 2020 to be $410 million plus or minus $5 million and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to be $50 million plus or minus $2 million.

Settlement of SEC Investigation

The Company and the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") have settled a cease-and-desist proceeding arising out of the SEC's investigation of the matters disclosed in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K filed on February 8, 2018, September 14, 2018 and August 6, 2019. The matters concern the Company's historic accounting practices, internal controls and a restatement related to revenue recognition for transactions between the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015 and the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The settlement includes a cease and desist order and payment of $1.0 million as a civil penalty; the order may be viewed on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/litigation/admin/2019/34-87812.pdf.

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content - and preserve and protect it for decades.  With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT.  That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum.  See how at www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Quantum advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Quantum Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Quantum") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to any projections of revenue, margins, expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, cash flows, or other financial items; any projections of the amount, timing or impact of cost savings or restructuring charges and any resulting cost savings, revenue or profitability improvements; any statements concerning the expected development, performance, market share or competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the need to address the many challenges facing Quantum's businesses; the competitive pressures faced by Quantum's businesses; risks associated with executing Quantum's strategy; the distribution of Quantum's products and the delivery of Quantum's services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of Quantum's business) and the anticipated benefits of the transformation and restructuring plans; the outcome of any claims and disputes; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in Quantum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on August 6, 2019. Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)


December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,542

$

10,790

Restricted cash

897

1,065

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $264 and $68 as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively

74,877

86,828

Manufacturing inventories

25,172

18,440

Service parts inventories

18,935

19,070

Other current assets

8,451

18,095

Total current assets

135,874

154,288

Property and equipment, net

8,546

8,437

Restricted cash

5,000

5,000

Right-of-use assets, net

11,910


Other long-term assets

3,973

5,146

Total assets

165,303

172,871

Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

44,643

37,395

Deferred revenue

74,616

90,407

Accrued restructuring charges



2,876

Long-term debt

1,650

1,650

Accrued compensation

14,772

17,117

Other accrued liabilities

16,338

29,025

Total current liabilities

152,019

178,470

Deferred revenue

35,349

36,733

Long-term debt, net of current portion

152,414

145,621

Operating lease liabilities

10,045


Other long-term liabilities

10,943

11,827

Total liabilities

360,770

372,651

Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)


Stockholders' deficit


Common stock, $0.01 par value; 125,000 shares authorized; 39,855, and 36,040 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively

399

360

Additional paid-in capital

504,422

499,224

Accumulated deficit

(699,327)

(697,954)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(961)

(1,410)

Total stockholders' deficit

(195,467)

(199,780)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

165,303

$

172,871

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

Revenue:






Product

$

66,435

$

62,986

$

200,361

$

181,477

Service

32,892

34,097

98,673

101,013

Royalty

3,988

4,896

15,700

16,913

Total revenue

103,315

101,979

314,734

299,403

Cost of revenue:






Product

43,672

45,819

140,337

132,576

Service

12,567

13,078

37,972

41,879

Total cost of revenue

56,239

58,897

178,309

174,455

Gross profit

47,076

43,082

136,425

124,948

Operating expenses:






Research and development

9,325

7,907

27,058

24,030

Sales and marketing

15,421

16,991

46,101

52,797

General and administrative

10,719

13,481

43,623

46,943

Restructuring charges

(64)

1,227

1,020

5,428

Total operating expenses

35,401

39,606

117,802

129,198

Income (loss) from operations

11,675

3,476

18,623

(4,250)

Other income (expense), net

(611)

3,846

(446)

3,870

Interest expense

(6,425)

(6,238)

(19,079)

(14,809)

Loss on debt extinguishment, net



(5,033)



(17,458)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

4,639

(3,949)

(902)

(32,647)

Income tax provision (benefit)

(110)

337

471

739

Net income (loss)

$

4,749

$

(4,286)

$

(1,373)

$

(33,386)

Net income (loss) per share - basic

$

0.12

$

(0.12)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.94)

Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$

0.10

$

(0.12)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.94)

Weighted average shares - basic

38,134

35,552

36,828

35,500

Weighted average shares - diluted

46,567

35,552

36,828

35,500








Net income (loss)

$

4,749

$

(4,286)

$

(1,373)

$

(33,386)

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net

839

(157)

449

(1,126)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

5,588

$

(4,443)

$

(924)

$

(34,512)

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)


Nine Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

Operating activities


Net income (loss)

$

(1,373)

$

(33,386)

  Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


Depreciation and amortization

3,119

3,228

Amortization of debt issuance costs

3,012

2,211

Provision for product and service inventories

4,946

7,385

Stock based compensation

5,408

2,818

Non-cash loss on debt extinguishment



17,458

Bad debt expense

220

167

Deferred income taxes

242

903

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

479

(382)

Changes in assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

11,731

15,677

Manufacturing inventories

(8,915)

16,475

Service parts inventories

(2,881)

(2,050)

Accounts payable

7,676

(24,031)

Accrued restructuring charges

(2,876)

(1,872)

Accrued compensation

(2,345)

(5,542)

Deferred revenue

(17,176)

(15,783)

Other assets and liabilities

(6,233)

9,371

Net cash used in operating activities

(4,966)

(7,353)

Investing activities


Purchases of property and equipment

(2,327)

(1,755)

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,327)

(1,755)

Financing activities


Borrowings of long-term debt and credit facility

245,590

397,088

Repayments of long-term debt and credit facility

(241,539)

(388,080)

Payment of taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock

(171)


Net cash provided by financing activities

3,880

9,008

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3)

(83)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,416)

(183)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

16,855

17,207

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

13,439

$

17,024

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information


      Cash paid for interest

$

15,942

$

12,140

      Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

$

155

$

64

   Non-cash transactions


      Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable

$

178

$

159

      Transfer of inventory to property and equipment

$

253

$

393

      Payment of litigation settlements with insurance proceeds

$

8,950

$


The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the statement of cash flows:

      Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,542

$

10,926

      Restricted cash, current

897

1,098

      Restricted cash, long-term

5,000

5,000

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

$

13,439

$

17,024

NON- U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have presented Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), non-U.S. GAAP financial measures defined below.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, costs related to the financial restatement and related activities described in the Explanatory Paragraph and Note 2: – Restatement in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other non-recurring expenses.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense, costs related to the financial restatement and related activities described in the Explanatory Paragraph and Note 2: – Restatement in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and other non-recurring (income) expenses. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted share using the Company's above-referenced definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss).

The Company considers non-recurring expenses to be expenses that have not been incurred within the prior two years and are not expected to recur within the next two years. Such expenses include certain strategic and financial restructuring expenses.

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to Net Income (Loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business performance. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted Share serve as appropriate measures to be used in evaluating the performance of our business and help our investors better compare our operating performance over multiple periods. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

  • although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) interest and tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; (2) capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (3) changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (4) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation; (5) potential ongoing costs related to the financial restatement and related activities; (6) loss on debt extinguishment or (7) potential future restructuring expenses; and
  • Adjusted Net Income (Loss) does not reflect: (1) potential future restructuring activities; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation; (3) potential ongoing costs related to the financial restatement and related activities; (4) loss on debt extinguishment; or (5) potential future restructuring expenses; and
  • other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) along with other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics and our U.S. GAAP financial results.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, Net Income (Loss) (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

Net income (loss)

$

4,749

$

(4,286)

$

(1,373)

$

(33,386)

Interest expense, net

6,425

6,238

19,079

14,809

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(110)

337

471

739

Depreciation and amortization expense

1,081

1,047

3,119

3,228

Stock-based compensation expense

2,055

1,100

5,407

2,818

Restructuring charges

(64)

1,227

1,020

5,428

Loss on debt extinguishment



5,033



17,458

Cost related to financial restatement and related activities

564

4,297

12,743

12,743

Other non-recurring (income) expense, net



(3,925)



(3,176)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,700

$

11,068

$

40,466

$

20,661








The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, Net Income (Loss) (in thousands):


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

Net income (loss)

$

4,749

$

(4,286)

$

(1,373)

$

(33,386)

Restructuring charges

(64)

1,227

1,020

5,428

Loss on debt extinguishment



5,033



17,458

Stock-based compensation

2,055

1,100

5,407

2,818

Cost related to financial restatement and related activities

564

4,297

12,743

12,743

Other non-recurring (income) expense, net



(3,925)



(3,176)

   Adjusted Net income

$

7,304

$

3,446

$

17,797

$

1,885








   Adjusted Net Income per share:






      Basic

$

0.19

$

0.10

$

0.48

$

0.05

      Diluted

$

0.16

$

0.08

$

0.40

$

0.05

   Weighted average shares outstanding:






      Basic

38,134

35,552

36,828

35,500

      Diluted

46,567

41,033

44,213

41,747

