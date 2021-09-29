Quantum Announces Appointment of Data Analytics Expert Emily White to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced that Emily White has joined the company's Board of Directors. White's extensive experience in data science and analytics will be instrumental in Quantum's mission to help organizations manage and enrich their data in order to drive their businesses forward.

White joins Quantum's board as the company expands its solutions portfolio to securely orchestrate data as it moves through its lifecycle and across multiple storage platforms from the edge, to on-premises locations, to the cloud. The addition of White to the board underscores Quantum's commitment to becoming a best-in-class software company that provides comprehensive data management and analysis solutions.

"As data becomes an essential differentiator for businesses, we're providing an end-to-end platform that enables a new class of data that's customized to meet the demands of any digital business," said Jamie Lerner, President and CEO of Quantum. "Emily's experience, particularly in enterprise data and analytics and data science, will help us further our mission to enable our customers to use their data to provide the enhanced intelligence and actionable insights they need."

White is currently Vice President of Enterprise Data and Analytics at NIKE, Inc., where she has served since April 2020. Prior to this, she served as Vice President of Enterprise Data Engineering at Synchrony Financial and in General Electric Healthcare and General Electric Transportation. She earned an MBA from Huron University and a Master of Applied Mathematics degree in Computer Science at University of Central Oklahoma. She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from Shenyang Polytechnic University and a certificate in Health Economics & Outcomes Research from University of Washington.

Originally from China, White is fluent in Mandarin and understands the unique needs of the Asia Pacific market, which will support Quantum's mission to become a truly global company and accelerate international growth.

"In the last few years, Quantum has made a number of leading-edge strategic initiatives to redefine data management and storage solutions," said White. "I'm excited to join and lend both my business and scientific expertise to the Board of Directors as the company continues its transition to focus on helping organizations gain more value from their growing volumes of unstructured data."

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media contact:

Kerry Quintiliani

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

[email protected]

t +1 310 773 3763

SOURCE Quantum Corp.

