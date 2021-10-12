Quantum Announces New Collaboration and Remote Editing Solution for Adobe Premiere Pro Users

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced the immediate availability of the Quantum® Collaborative Workflow Solution powered by CatDVTM. This solution was designed specifically for Adobe® Premiere® Pro users to address the challenges of remote workflow editing and collaboration for large creative teams seeking maximum productivity. The turnkey solution is the result of months of testing and tuning to ensure that Adobe Premiere Pro customers receive a completely integrated, Quantum-tested and supported solution.

The Quantum Collaborative Workflow Solution solves the challenge of creative teams needing highly reliable and scalable offerings for teams that are increasingly dispersed, with some members working onsite in an office or studio location and some working from a remote location. The solution integrates everything needed for a comprehensive collaborative and remote workflow based on the Adobe® Creative CloudTM tool set including Adobe Premiere Pro. Quantum StorNext™ shared storage provides the workflow storage while Quantum CatDV Asset Management with included CatDV Cloud Panel for Adobe Creative Cloud delivers asset and project management and orchestration. For project archive and asset protection customers can choose their preferred asset archiving solution, ranging from Quantum Scalar® tape to Quantum ActiveScaleTM high-performance object storage, or any S3-compatible cloud storage. The complete, integrated solution is installed and supported by Quantum Professional Services and reseller partners certified to install StorNext® and CatDV.

"Collaborative teams who rely on Adobe Creative Cloud apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, or Photoshop, need a platform that gives them the performance and flexibility to realize their vision," said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe Video. "Our users value the tight integration and flexibility of environments provided by Quantum CatDV and StorNext."

"Quantum is proud to incorporate a high level of integration with Adobe tools so that creative teams can stay productive in their workflow, yet still have a seamless, powerful interface to all of the capabilities of Quantum CatDV. This new solution incorporates the latest workflow best practices for a ready-to-use StorNext and CatDV environment that makes it easier for Adobe Creative Cloud users to love," said Dave Clack, general manager, Cloud Software and Analytics, Quantum.

The Quantum Collaborative Workflow Solution will be installed and configured by a combination of Quantum Value Added Resellers (VARS) and Quantum Professional Services team, and is customized to each customer's environment and needs, and choice of archiving technology and size.

The offering includes:

A complete, high-performance StorNext 7 collaborative shared environment tuned for both on-site and remote team members for maximum productivity

Installation and integration of the CatDV Panel for Adobe Creative Cloud, including Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Photoshop, giving creative users access to their entire content and project asset library directly within the Adobe workflow tool of choice

Installation and tuning of a complete installation of CatDV Server and Worker Nodes powering automation workflows for file ingest, proxy creation, and content push and pull from shared storage to archive

CatDV archive plugin installation and configuration, and customer's option of library archive storage of up to 240 TB of Quantum Scalar Tape, ActiveScale, or Cloud

Optional remote workstation integration for Teradici or similar services

All support and training included for a turnkey, ready-to-work solution

"Quantum is investing in field and technical resources in conjunction with our alliance and reseller partners to make solutions highly repeatable, reliable, and leveraging the latest field-tested best practices. We're proud to showcase this solution for Adobe Creative Cloud teams; Customers have long asked for tested solutions like this one that are delivered as a turnkey offering yet can be highly customized to their needs," said Christine Brennan, director of partner alliances at Quantum.

More information about the solution can be found at: https://www.quantum.com/adobe

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

