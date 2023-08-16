Quantum Announces Partnership with Tiger Surveillance to Address Growing Need for Long-term Retention of Video Surveillance Data

Joint solutions enable simple integration of cloud storage into video surveillance workflows for data analysis, compliance and business insights

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), the leader in solutions for video and unstructured data, today announced a partnership with Tiger Surveillance, a leading provider of video surveillance data management and protection solutions, to deliver end-to-end solutions for long-term retention and archiving of video surveillance data. Quantum's Smart NVR, VS-HCI and USP solutions that capture and store video surveillance data are now certified with Surveillance Bridge software by Tiger Surveillance to easily tier and archive data to public and private storage clouds. These new offerings provide a simple solution to lower the overall cost of storing and managing growing amounts of retained video surveillance data to meet emerging data analytics needs and compliance requirements.

"Due to the predominance of high-resolution cameras at more and more locations, longer retention times imposed by government regulation and compliance policies, plus the growing use of video analytics, our surveillance customers' data continues to grow," said Choon-Seng Tan, general manager, strategic markets for Quantum. "With our Tiger Surveillance partnership, we are extending our video surveillance solutions to include cloud-enabled workflows for greater agility, pay-as-you-grow economics, and easy scalability. In addition, we can more effectively deliver complete end-to-end video surveillance solutions, from ingest to analysis to archive."

Video surveillance data increasingly must be archived and retained for evidence, compliance, and for business insights like loss prevention. Archiving that data to cloud storage resources can help customers reduce capital expenses, protect against disasters, and more effectively use high-performance storage within their video management systems. Surveillance Bridge transparently and automatically moves less frequently accessed video from local storage to either a public or private cloud. Supported public storage cloud providers include AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and others. Supported private cloud storage solutions include Quantum ActiveScale®, a durable, secure and massively scalable solution for long-term retention that enables customers to create a private cloud on premises.

Industry analyst firm IDC estimates that daily global video data capture will likely increase to over 18 exabytes by 2025, resulting in continued growth of both on- and off-premises storage infrastructure*. Emerging video analytics workflows are driving a myriad of storage needs across the entire lifecycle of data. Physical security and IT teams require fluid data movement across multiple storage tiers and architectures to manage costs, deliver business insights, and meet security and compliance objectives.

"With our partnership with Quantum, we continue to expand our presence in the video surveillance market," said Lance Kelson, CEO, Tiger Surveillance. "Surveillance Bridge, our software-only solution, enables customers to easily adopt public and private cloud storage solutions into their video surveillance workflows. This unlocks tremendous opportunities for seamless capacity expansion, disaster recovery, cost optimization, and long-term video retention. We look forward to driving our joint solutions to market with Quantum."

Joint solutions from Tiger Surveillance and Quantum are immediately available. Qualified Surveillance Bridge plug-ins compatible with Quantum VS-HCI, USP and Smart NVR solutions are available for a variety of video management systems, including Milestone, Avigilon, Genetec, and Qognify. For more information, visit www.quantum.com.

Join Quantum, Tiger Surveillance and Milestone for a webinar where they will discuss the benefits and considerations of employing cloud storage for video surveillance data retention. Register now.

*Source: IDC Growth of Video Data Expected to Drive Both On- and Off-Premises Storage Infrastructure Growth, July 2022.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

