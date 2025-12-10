Quantum Art Raises $100 Million in Series A Round to Drive Scalable, Multi-Core Quantum Computing

Funding will support Quantum Art in reaching a 1,000-qubit commercial platform and global expansion

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Art , a developer of full-stack quantum computers based on trapped-ion qubits and a proprietary scale-up architecture, today announced that it has closed a $100 million Series A funding round. The investment accelerates the company's path toward commercializing its systems, achieving quantum advantage, scaling its platform to enable quantum processors with thousands of qubits, and supporting Quantum Art's expansion from early revenues into significant commercial scale.

Bedford Ridge Capital led the round alongside Battery Ventures , Destra Investments, Lumir Growth Partners , Disruptive AI , Harel Insurance , Karen W. Davidson, GTV , Yasmin Lukatz, Corner Capital , and Qbeat Ventures .

Existing investors and stakeholders Amiti Ventures , which led the seed round, StageOne Ventures , Vertex Ventures , Entrée Capital , and the Weizmann Institute of Science continued participating in this round. The financing brings Quantum Art's total funding to date to $124 million following a seed round in 2022.

The funding accelerates the development of Perspective, a 1,000-qubit multi-core system aimed at achieving quantum advantage, and supports prototyping of the company's third-generation 2D architecture targeting thousands of qubits for high-impact, real-world applications.

"Investment support at this level reflects strong confidence in our technology and products," said Dr. Tal David, CEO and co-founder of Quantum Art. "It reinforces the momentum behind our multi-qubit gate architecture and our path toward systems that scale from hundreds to ultimately thousands and millions of qubits."

Quantum Art's architecture uses reconfigurable, multi-core trapped-ion chains that preserve high connectivity as systems grow. Multi-qubit gates compress complex operations into a single step, while dynamic reconfigurable optical segmentation enables parallel computing regions within the same ion chain with optimal connectivity. Dense 2D arrays enable significant qubit scaling while preserving a compact system footprint. Together, these capabilities form a platform engineered for practical scalability and high-performance quantum algorithms.

The funding follows a period of rapid progression for Quantum Art. The company published a detailed and aggressive multiyear roadmap along with additional technical milestones including demonstrating the world's longest fully controlled trapped-ion chain of 200 ions , underscoring both the scalability and stability of its architecture. The company released early results in a collaboration with NVIDIA's CUDA-Q platform where circuit depth decreased by 10X and secured a joint project with Ayalon Highways to explore how quantum computing can improve traffic congestion.

"Quantum computing advances only when extraordinary people come together," said Dr. Amit Ben-Kish, CTO and co-founder of Quantum Art. "Our team has turned ambitious ideas into state-of-the-art systems at remarkable speed. This funding lets us strengthen this team and deepen our strategic partnerships that will accelerate our path to commercial-scale machines."

Quantum Art, an Israeli company founded in 2022 as spin-off from the Weizmann Institute of Science , is a full-stack trapped-ion quantum computing company developing systems and solutions for complex computational problems. Its architecture combines scalable hardware with software designed for real-world applications in optimization, simulation, and advanced computing. For more information, visit https://www.quantum-art.tech/

