Quantum Awards Top North and Latin American Partners in Media and Entertainment at NAB 2022

"Quantum has a strong network of resellers in North and Latin America and around the globe that are integral to growing our business and leadership in the market," said James Mundle, channel chief at Quantum. "Our annual NAB Partner awards give us an opportunity to recognize channel partners who are passionate about Quantum and dedicated to bringing new and innovative solutions to their customers every day. We enjoyed having the opportunity to once again celebrate their success in person at NAB 2022 and look forward to seeing what they achieve this year."

Quantum's Top North and Latin American Partners in Media and Entertainment for 2021:

North America Partner of the Year – CineSys.io

CineSys.io is a broadcast and media systems integrator providing solutions, integration, and support for digital content creators across North America. They were the top revenue partner in North America in 2021.

North America Growth Partner of the Year – Advanced Systems Group LLC

Advanced Systems Group (ASG), LLC is one of the United States' largest installers of production, post production, and shared storage systems, and provides engineering, systems integration, training, and support to the media, broadcast, film, and corporate video markets. They are a long-time, dedicated Quantum integrator and achieved the highest year-over-year revenue growth in North America in 2021.

Canadian Partner of the Year – CDW Canada

CDW Canada is a leading provider of technology solutions for business, government, education, and healthcare. They were the top revenue partner in Canada in 2021, including strategic wins across multiple media segments and verticals.

Latin America Partner of the Year – Seal Telecom - A Convergint Company

Seal Telecom - A Convergint Company is a global, industry-leading systems integrator for a wide range of industries and applications, including the media and entertainment market. They were the top revenue partner in Latin America with major wins in media and entertainment across multiple countries.

"Seal Telecom has been working with Quantum over the last eight years. We are proud and honored to have been chosen as M&E Partner of the Year for the last three," said Danillo Garcia, VP M&E, Seal Telecom - A Convergint Company. "One of the reasons for Seal Telecom's success has been Quantum's collaborative shared storage and archive solutions that customers in Latin America have adopted."

The companies recognized at the NAB event are part of the Quantum Alliance Program, which offers partners a broad portfolio of software solutions to capture, store, manage, protect and enrich data across its entire lifecycle and was recognized as a CRN 5-Star Program for 2022. Additionally, Quantum provides extensive business and sales support services to ensure partner success.

