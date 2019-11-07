Quantum Cascade Laser Market - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Cascade Laser Market by Packaging Type (C-Mount, HHL & VHL Package, TO3 Package), Operation Mode (Continuous Wave, Pulsed), Fabrication Technology (Fabry-Perot, Distributed Feedback), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The QCL market was valued at USD 321 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 422 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2025.



Quantum cascade lasers emit light in mid- to far-infrared portion of the electromagnetic spectrum. They differ from other semiconductor diode lasers in their fundamental structures. These lasers are unipolar and rely on electrons only for their progression. Quantum cascade lasers are used in spectroscopy, free-space communication, breath analysis, and missile countermeasures.



Quantum cascade lasers are being increasingly used in gas spectroscopy applications. They are also used in breath analyzers in the healthcare sector and infrared countermeasures in the military & defense sector. Increasing demand for compact, lightweight, and low-power consuming devices that can operate in the mid-infrared wavelength at room temperature is fueling the growth of the QCL market across the globe.



The drivers fueling the growth of the market are increased use of quantum cascade lasers in gas sensing, chemical detection, and healthcare applications, along with the development of QCL-based non-invasive medical diagnostic tools. High costs of quantum cascade lasers are expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the market. The requirement for the skilled workforce to develop QCL-based devices acts as a challenge for the growth of the QCL market, globally.



In the past few years, quantum cascade lasers have made their way across industrial, healthcare, telecommunication, and military & defense, among other verticals. The QCL market in APAC is in the growth phase, while the market in North America and Europe has reached the maturity stage.



A few players operating in the QCL market are Alpes Lasers SA (Switzerland), mirSense (France), Thorlabs, Inc. (US), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), AdTech Optics (US), Block MEMS LLC (US), (US), Wavelength Electronics, Inc. (US), Pranalytica Inc. (US), AKELA Laser Corporation (US), and nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies GmbH (Germany).

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Use of Quantum Cascade Lasers in Gas Sensing and Chemical Detection Applications

5.3.1.2 Growing Demand for Quantum Cascade Lasers in Healthcare Applications

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Costs of QCL-Based Devices

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Use of Quantum Cascade Lasers in Free-Space Optical Communication

5.3.3.2 Huge Potential for Use in Military Applications

5.3.3.3 Development of QCL-Based Devices Capable of Detecting Multiple Gases

5.3.3.4 Development of Terahertz Quantum Cascade Laser Technology

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Complexity of Circuitry and Requirement for Skilled Workforce



7 Quantum Cascade Laser Market, By Fabrication Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fabry-Perot

7.2.1 Fabry-Perot QCLs Can Operate in Multi-Mode Light Broad Range at High Operating Current

7.3 Distributed Feedback

7.3.1 Distributed Feedback are Single-Mode QCLs and Can Operate in Both Continuous and Pulse Operation Modes

7.4 Tunable External Cavities

7.4.1 Tunable External Cavities QCLs have A High Spectral Tuning Range Than Distributed Feedback QCLs



8 Quantum Cascade Laser Market, By Operation Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Continuous Wave

8.2.1 Continuous Wave Operation Mode Provides Uninterrupted Laser Beam With Constant Amplitude and Frequency of the Wave

8.3 Pulsed

8.3.1 Pulsed Wave Operation Mode Consumes Les Power to Obtain Low Duty Cycle



9 Quantum Cascade Laser Market, By Packaging Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 C-Mount Package

9.2.1 C-Mount Packaging Type is Used for Devices That Operate in the Wavelength Range of 680-980 Nanometers (NM).

9.3 HHL & VHL Package

9.3.1 HHL & VHL Packaging to Grow at A Significant Rate During Forecast Period Due to Increasing Adoption By Industrial End Users

9.4 To3 Package

9.4.1 To3 Packaging is Commonly Used By Silicon-Controlled Rectifiers (SCRS), Power Transistors, and High-Output Semiconductor Devices



10 Quantum Cascade Laser Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Industrial

10.2.1 QCL-Based Analyzers are Deployed for Gas Sensing and Measurement Applications By Industrial End Users

10.3 Healthcare

10.3.1 QCL-Based Breath Analyzers are Widely Being Adopted Over the Traditional Lead-Salt Diode-Based Breath Analyzers By Healthcare End Users

10.4 Telecommunication

10.4.1 QCL Technology is Maturing Gradually, Its Adoption in Free-Space Optical Communication is Expected to Increase in the Future

10.5 Military & Defense

10.5.1 Fabry-Perot QCLs, are Deployed in Military Applications Such as Infrared Countermeasures (IRCM) for Targeting and Detecting Explosives and Drugs

10.6 Others

10.6.1 QCLs Based Products Finds Its Application in Education and R&D Applications



Key Players



Block MEMS

Wavelength Electronics, Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Thorlabs, Inc

Alpes Lasers SA

Mirsense

Pranalytica, Inc.

Akela Laser Corporation

Emerson Electric Corporation

Nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies GmbH

Other Companies



Adtech Optics

Drs Daylight Solutions

Sacher Lasertechnik

Boston Electronics Corporation

Lasermax Inc.

Frankfurt Laser Company

Aerodyne Research Inc.

Physical Science Inc

Power Technology Inc.

Allied Scientific Pro LLC

