Quantum Circuits Harnesses the Power of Data To Deliver a New Class of Advanced Quantum Computing Solutions With NVIDIA

Quantum Computing Pioneer Integrates QPU with Augmented Data Support for Machine Learning And AI into NVIDIA CUDA-Q Platform to Drive New Generation of High-Performance Applications

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Circuits, Inc. , announced its latest integration with NVIDIA's hybrid quantum-classical platform, NVIDIA CUDA-Q , enabling users of its innovative Aqumen Seeker quantum processing unit (QPU) to run the next generation of quantum applications that harness machine learning and AI techniques for high-performance use cases.

The integration combines the powerful capabilities offered by the Seeker QPU with the fast and feature-rich capabilities of CUDA-Q. At the heart lies the inclusion of Quantum Circuits' augmented data support, a unique feature of its Aqumen Seeker system and AquSim emulator. The feature sets the stage for users to leverage a greater variety of data from Quantum Circuits systems, not only enhancing performance but empowering users to explore new classes of applications powered by ML, AI, and CUDA-Q.

The Seeker QPU paves the way for quantum-powered applications to tackle unsolved problems in healthcare, finance, cybersecurity, and more. Its integration with NVIDIA's quantum platform builds on the two companies' work to enable prototyping, simulation, and testing of quantum applications . As of today, users of the Seeker QPU can go beyond simulation and run quantum-powered applications built with CUDA-Q in real-life settings. Seeker's industry-leading performance creates opportunities to explore some of the most advanced use cases in various markets, paving the way for commercial utility.

"This integration puts the focus squarely on harnessing the power of data, which can be coupled with machine learning and AI techniques to create groundbreaking applications," Quantum Circuits CEO Ray Smets said. "We are laying the foundation with the first-ever dual-rail qubit QPU and extending its accessibility through NVIDIA and CUDA-Q."

The significance of the integration is the Seeker QPU's underlying technology. Seeker is the industry's first quantum computing system based on powerful dual-rail qubits with built-in error detection and leverages this capability on the qubit level to offer the augmented data support. Seeker's QPU therefore features the first and only dual-rail qubit with error detection offered through NVIDIA CUDA-Q. Using CUDA-Q to build quantum applications with error awareness is a major distinction. The error detection within the dual-rail qubits enables Seeker to drive greater efficiency, scale, and reliability than single-qubit approaches, accelerating the path to commercial-ready quantum computing.

"Integrating quantum processors with AI supercomputing is a critical step in scaling them to the point where they can run world-changing applications," said Tim Costa, General Manager for Quantum at NVIDIA, "Quantum Circuits' work with CUDA-Q shows how access to a platform for hybrid quantum-classical computing can unlock new approaches to building and programming quantum hardware."

Seeker's integration with NVIDIA CUDA-Q enables Quantum Circuits to tighten the synergy between GPUs and its quantum hardware through NVIDIA NVQLink, announced today by CEO Jensen Huang in his keynote at GTC Washington, D.C. NVQLink enables quantum hardware vendors and application developers to orchestrate compute resources of QPUs and quantum control hardware alongside CPUs and GPUs to support control tasks like quantum error correction and hybrid quantum-classical applications.

Those who are interested in building and running CUDA-Q applications on Quantum Circuits can participate in the company's Strategic Quantum Release program starting today. Attendees at NVIDIA GTC in Washington, D.C, can also visit Quantum Circuits at Booth 403 to see the integration of Seeker and CUDA-Q in action.

About Quantum Circuits

Quantum Circuits is founded by quantum physicists, including leading quantum expert and Yale professor Rob Schoelkopf. The company is a leader in the development of quantum computers designed to scale. An innovative quantum processor architecture integrates high-fidelity qubits with intrinsic error detection and handling. High-fidelity error detection is a key component to reducing the number of physical qubits necessary to build a useful quantum computer, thus accelerating the timeline to quantum advantage. Quantum Circuits' team includes pioneers in the development of superconducting quantum science and circuit quantum electrodynamics. For more information, visit www.quantumcircuits.com .

