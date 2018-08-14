Quantum Computing for Enterprise Markets

LONDON, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum computing is the utilization of the principles of quantum mechanics to perform calculations and solve problems. Using the unique phenomena of individual subatomic particles as compute elements, quantum computers have the potential to quickly solve problems that are impossible to calculate in time frames that are useful to humans. By using superposition and entanglement, two principles of quantum mechanics, quantum computers will be able to perform calculations exponentially faster than classical, transistor-based computers, opening up a new paradigm of high-performance computing power.







https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5483933







Tractica's research indicates that presently, there is very little actual product that can be purchased, and even by the end of the forecast period, it is highly unlikely that most Fortune 500 companies will be lining up to purchase a quantum computer. As such, much of the revenue in the market will be generated by services, including general consulting services that are provided by vendors, professional services firms, and third-party industry consultants. Cloud-based access to quantum computers, which Tractica believes will be the dominant way that enterprises will use quantum machines in the near term, will also contribute to services revenues. Tractica projects that total quantum computing market revenue will reach $2.2 billion annually by 2025, up from $39.2 million in 2017. North America will lead the world with $718.3 million in revenue by 2025, but will be followed closely by Europe ($695.8 million) and Asia Pacific ($650.9 million).

This Tractica report examines the market trends and technology issues surrounding quantum computers used by enterprise organizations, and presents 8-year forecasts for quantum-related hardware, software, storage, and services during the period from 2017 through 2025. The report includes discussion of the 15 industries that are researching or initiating quantum computing projects today, and likely will be utilizing the technology in the future. The report also includes detailed profiles of 15 key industry players. Market forecasts, segmented by world region and industry, include hardware, software, storage, and services revenue.







Key Questions Addressed

• What is quantum computing?

• Which industries are using quantum computing today, and which ones will use it in the future?

• What are some likely quantum computing use cases?

• Where will revenue be generated in the enterprise market?

• Who are the major players involved in the development of quantum computing?









Who Needs This Report?

• Quantum computing hardware vendors

• Quantum computing software/middleware/algorithm developers

• Artificial intelligence companies

• Enterprise companies within industries with significant technical challenges

• Professional services firms

• Government agencies

• Investor community

Key Market Forecasts

• Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue by Region, World Markets: 2017-2025

• Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue by Industry, World Markets: 2017-2025

• Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue by Product Type, World Markets: 2017- 2025

• Life Sciences Quantum Computing Revenue by Product Type and Region, World Markets: 2017-2025

• Aerospace Quantum Computing Revenue by Product Type and Region, World Markets: 2017-2025

• Oil, Gas, and Mining Quantum Computing Revenue by Product Type and Region, World Markets: 2017-2025

Industries

• Aerospace

• Agriculture

• Automotive

• Energy

• Finance

• Gaming

• Healthcare

• Information Technology

• Investment

• Life Sciences

• Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Oil, Gas, and Mining

• Telecommunications

• Transportation

Product Types

• Hardware

• Storage

• Software

• Services

Geographies

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

