Quantum Computing, Inc. Announces Second Purchase Order for TFLN Photonic Chip Foundry from University of Texas at Austin

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, today announced the Company has received its second purchase order for its thin film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chip foundry from the University of Texas at Austin. The order will support the research efforts of the University's RF Acoustic Microsystem Group and is part of the QCi Foundry's pilot launch program, with fulfillment expected in Q1 2025.

The order will enable the University to advance chip-scale acoustic and cross-domain microsystems, utilizing the scalable industrial processes provided by the QCi Foundry. As part of this order, QCi will leverage its standard TFLN processing recipes to facilitate a custom fabrication run tailored to the needs of the University's research group. This collaboration lays the groundwork for further expanding the use of TFLN into applications that extend into micro electromechanical systems, further establishing TFLN's potential as a versatile material system and a key enabler for the next-generation photonics market and beyond.

"This strategic collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin underscores the expanding capabilities and commercial viability of the QCi Foundry, which has been designed to meet the increasing demand for signal processing, sensing, and computing applications as well as advanced acoustic systems for volume deployment," stated Dr. William McGann, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at QCi. "We are excited to support the University's innovative research, and this collaboration further highlights the growing recognition of TFLN as a critical driver in the future of telecom, datacom, and quantum markets."

This announcement follows QCi's recent news of securing its first order for its TFLN photonic chip foundry from a prominent research and technology institute based in Asia. The QCi Foundry will be devoted to processing TFLN and other transition metal ferroelectrics in Tempe, Arizona. The facility remains on track to begin production in Q1 2025, positioning QCi as a leader in the high-performance, TFLN-based optical chip market.

To learn more about the QCi Foundry or to explore collaboration opportunities with QCi and its foundry services, please visit the QCi Foundry webpage.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. QCi products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technology and products offer unique capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

SOURCE Quantum Computing Inc.