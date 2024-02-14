Quantum Computing Inc. Awarded Fourth Subcontract from NASA

LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi), (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative quantum optics and nanophononics technology company, today announced that they have been awarded a fourth project from NASA. QCi, the only company worldwide that can utilize Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) to denoise LiDAR spectral information, has been tapped by Analytical Mechanics Associates on behalf of NASA to provide a new approach to remove sunlight noise from LiDAR spectral mapping in lower earth orbit.

This technology improvement would be an effective and affordable method for NASA to measure the unique physical properties of clouds and aerosols to prepare for space missions at any time of day. The adoption of EQC for denoising LiDAR spectral information provides a superior alternative to traditional noise reduction methodologies that require a larger laser and restrictive bandwidth filtering, both of which require greater size, weight, power and cost to achieve as compared to the EQC.

QCi's engagement in this project is already underway, securing revenue immediately. QCi's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. William McGann stated, "This opportunity showcases the generalized use of entropy quantum computing for signal-to-noise enhancement, not only for generalized LiDAR applications, but for a wide range of important spectral sensing measurements. We are extremely excited that this work aligns perfectly with QCi's upcoming launch of the Dirac-3, a new, powerful high-dimensional Entropy Quantum Machine, which we believe will offer even greater performance improvements in speed, resolution, and overall performance than other competing technologies."

NASA's continued engagement with QCi fosters a partnership for leveraging QCi's innovation in photonics. According to a recent report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the federal government has invested over $75 million dollars in enhanced LiDAR sensing technologies in lower earth orbit since 2018 and intends to steadily continue to do so. The current award is executed via the Research, Science, and Engineering Services (RSES) contract at NASA Langley Research Center. Under the RSES contract the Prime Contractor, Analytical Mechanics Associates (AMA) supports the full range of technology readiness levels from fundamental research through flight rated hardware design and development.

About Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi)

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, integrated photonics company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. QCi products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technology and products offer unique capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity as well as remote sensing applications. For more information about QCi, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

About Analytical Mechanics Associates, Inc. (AMA)

Since 1962, AMA has worked with government and commercial organizations solving tough engineering, science, math, and business problems. AMA combines the best of engineering, science, and mathematics capabilities with the latest in analytics, information technology, and visualization to build innovative solutions. For more information on Analytical Mechanics Associates, please visit www.ama-inc.com.

