Quantum Computing Inc. Congratulates Achievement as its Engineers Receive Prestigious Edison Patent Award for Groundbreaking Quantum Cybersecurity Invention

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi", "we", "our" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative quantum optics and nanophotonics technology company, today proudly announces that two of its engineers have been honored with the esteemed 44th Edison Patent Award for their pathbreaking contributions to quantum-secured privacy-preserving computations. This recognition underscores their exceptional work in addressing cybersecurity threats and developing innovative solutions, including a revolutionary method of quantum authentication and private-data computing that can process and verify information without sharing that information.

The Edison Patent Award, a symbol of innovation and excellence, is a testament to the commitment, expertise, and innovation demonstrated by Dr. Yuping Huang, OCi's Chief Quantum Officer and Dr. Lac Thi Thanh Nguyen, the Quantum Technology Lead for QCi's Cybersecurity platform. Their critical work has significantly advanced Quantum Computing Inc's mission to harness the power of quantum technologies for real-world applications.

The patent underlying the award represents a milestone in the field of quantum information networks, a critical domain in the ongoing battle against cybersecurity threats facing industry, government, and individuals. The patent, which was granted approval in the United States and over 40 other countries during 2023, addresses a method for quantum authentication and zero-knowledge proof for network security that uses fundamental quantum physics to protect passwords, private information, and online assets. The patented technology describes a method of generating pairs of so-called "entangled" photons that can share certain properties, measurement results and security checks with each other — sharing joint communications — without ever disclosing in any way that private data in the process, either with each other or with external parties or computing processes. Distinct to any other protocol, the private information is coded on the measurement bases and never shared with any party, either directly or via encryption. Thus, it provides the ultimate protection and unconditional security.

In contrast to quantum key distribution which only protects encryption, this breakthrough patent fills a critical security breach vulnerability by offering a way to effectively secure identity authentication, data mining, and digital assets in an untrusted environment. Designed to be compatible with existing fiber-based communication infrastructure and satellite-based networks, the patent is a broad-use award based on a fundamental methodology for secure networking among multiple parties, uniquely combining quantum authentication and encryption in a single step and thereby safeguarding an entire network at all points of slippage.

The patent was exclusively licensed to QCi with perpetual terms. For rapid commercialization, QCi has recently built a two-node quantum authentication system, leveraging the engineering skills that Huang and Nguyen acquired when they and team built a pilot three-node quantum network system over a university campus in 2018.

"Quantum Computing Inc. salutes our esteemed engineers. In an era where digital security is paramount, Drs. Huang and Nguyen have played a pivotal role in developing a method of quantum authentication that promises to revolutionize data protection and privacy. Until now, there was no end-to-end quantum solution to defend the security of our digital assets against AI or quantum computer attacks in the coming future. The integration of this comprehensive quantum protocol with quantum key distribution holds the promise of establishing a robust quantum-secured communication system that safeguards the internet for everyone," commented Robert Liscouski, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc. "The company is proud to be at the forefront of quantum technology advancements, providing solutions that address the evolving challenges of cybersecurity, and we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of quantum technology and providing innovative solutions to complex global challenges."

About Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi)

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, quantum optics and nanophotonics technology company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The company provides accessible and affordable solutions with real-world industrial applications, using nanophotonic-based quantum entropy that can be used anywhere and with little to no training, operates at normal room temperatures, low power and is not burdened with unique environmental requirements. QCi is competitively advantaged delivering its quantum solutions at greater speed, accuracy, and security at less cost. QCi's core nanophotonic-based technology is applicable to both quantum computing as well as quantum intelligence, cybersecurity, sensing and imaging solutions, providing QCi with a unique position in the marketplace. QCi's core entropy computing capability, the Dirac series, delivers solutions for both binary and integer-based optimization problems using over 11,000 qubits for binary problems and over 1000 (n=64) qubits for integer-based problems, each of which are the highest number of variables and problem size available in quantum computing today. Using the Company's core quantum methodologies, QCi has developed specific quantum applications for AI, cybersecurity and remote sensing, including its Reservoir Photonic Computer series (intelligence), reprogrammable and non-repeatable Quantum Random Number Generator (cybersecurity) and LiDAR and Vibrometer (sensing) products. For more information about QCi, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

The Edison Patent Awards

For more than 40 years, the Research & Development Council of New Jersey has recognized and highlighted the broad array of research conducted in the state and celebrated its exceptional inventors in an annual award ceremony named for Thomas Alva Edison, New Jersey's most famous inventor. Winners are selected by a team of Research & Development Council researchers who evaluate nominated patents based on the significance of the problem addressed, its utility/socioeconomic value, novelty and commercial impact. The Research & Development Council is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose membership includes representatives from academia, government, and industry, including several Fortune 500 companies. More information can be found at the Research & Development Council's website: www.rdnj.org.

