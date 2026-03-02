Quantum Computing Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Financial Results

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, quantum optics and integrated photonics technology company, today released financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025.

Dr. Yuping Huang, Chief Executive Officer of QCi, commented, "In 2025 we continued to advance our strategy to build a vertically integrated photonics and quantum optics platform capable of supporting scalable, commercial applications across AI, high-performance computing, cybersecurity, and remote sensing. We completed and opened "Fab 1", our TFLN chip manufacturing facility in Tempe, Arizona, expanded our foundry services business, strengthened our leadership team and board, and raised over $1.5 billion to support our long-term growth strategy and technology roadmap. We are now seeing early customer engagement and revenue contribution from our foundry services and product portfolio as we continue progressing toward broad scale commercialization."

"Subsequent to the close of the fourth quarter, we completed our acquisition of Luminar Semiconductor, Inc., which brings established capabilities in lasers, detectors, advanced packaging, and manufacturing. The acquisition adds an established customer base and accelerates our path to scalable manufacturing. As we move through 2026, we remain focused on advancing strategic partnerships, scaling our technology and manufacturing capabilities, and investing in talent across engineering, research and production to support continued growth and execution."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter 2025 revenues totaled approximately $198,000 compared to $62,000, a 219% increase. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by hardware sales and services associated with our Fab 1 facility, which began contributing revenue during the year.

Fourth quarter 2025 operating expenses totaled $22.1 million compared to the previous year's fourth quarter operating expenses of $8.9 million, an increase of 148%. The increase in operating expenses is the result of substantial growth in personnel for research and development, engineering, manufacturing and sales and marketing to support our long-term growth initiatives, as well as M&A expenses.

The Company reported a net loss of $1.6 million, or a loss of $0.01 per basic share for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $51.2 million or a loss of $0.47 per basic share for the same period of the previous year. The improvement in net loss during the quarter was primarily due to a gain of $7.0 million from the mark-to-market of a derivative liability, which is non-cash in nature and subject to future volatility, plus interest income of $13.6 million.

Total assets at December 31, 2025 were $1.6 billion, increasing from $153.6 million at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2025 increased by $658.9 million to $737.9 million from year-end 2024 and investments as of December 31, 2025 totaled $783 million. During the fourth quarter, the Company raised gross proceeds of $750 million through a private placement of common stock.

Total liabilities at December 31, 2025 were $20.7 million, a decrease of $25.6 million compared to year-end 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had stockholders' equity totaling $1.6 billion.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights, plus updates since December 31, 2025

Acquisition of Luminar Semiconductor: During the quarter, QCi announced an agreement to acquire Luminar Semiconductor, Inc., which manufactures and sells a portfolio of photonic components and brings established capabilities in lasers, detectors, advanced packaging, and manufacturing, complementing QCi's position in TFLN integrated photonics. The all-cash transaction, valued at $110 million, was completed subsequent to the quarter on February 2, 2026.

During the fourth quarter, QCi announced that it entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 37,183,937 shares of common stock in an oversubscribed private placement, resulting in gross proceeds of $750 million, before deducting offering expenses. Quantum Photonic Chip Foundry Update : QCi's Fab 1 facility, which is currently used as a research and development and prototyping space, has been ramping small-batch manufacturing and has begun to contribute revenue. The Company is actively planning for another manufacturing facility, known as Fab 2, which is expected to be larger facility designed to support higher-volume production.

Dr. Yuping Huang was appointed CEO, effective January 1, 2026, after previously having been appointed Interim CEO in April 2025. Dr. Huang's appointment comes as part of QCi's ongoing focus on growth and scaling its quantum photonics systems for industrial and commercial use. Unveiled Photonics-Based Reservoir Computer, Neurawave: QCi debuted Neurawave, its newest reservoir computer, at SuperCompute25. Neurawave represented an important development for QCi as it delivers a photonic computing system designed to meet industry standards and seamlessly integrate with existing computing infrastructures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations of future results, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "strategy," "future," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at https://quantumcomputinginc.com/investor-relations, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

QUANTUM COMPUTING INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31



December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Total revenue

$ 198



$ 62



$ 682



$ 373

Cost of revenue



296





28





615





261

Gross profit



(98)





34





67





112

Operating expenses































Research and development



7,004





4,758





20,473





11,318

Sales and marketing



1,292





575





3,431





1,818

General and administrative



13,822





3,615





27,240





12,913

Total operating expenses



22,118





8,948





51,144





26,049

Loss from operations



(22,216)





(8,914)





(51,077)





(25,937)

Non-operating income (expense)































Interest and other income



13,635





243





20,718





423

Interest expense



55





(2,034)





(65)





(2,496)

Change in fair value of derivative liability



6,970





(40,532)





11,750





(40,532

Income (loss) before income tax provision



(1,556)





(51,237)





(18,674)





(68,542)

Income tax provision



-





-





-





-

Net income (loss)



(1,556)





(51,237)





(18,674)





(68,542)

Other comprehensive loss































Unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities



931





-





905





-

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ (625)



$ (51,237)



$ (17,769)



$ (68,542)



































Income (Loss) per share:































Basic

$ (0.01)



$ (0.47)



$ (0.11)



$ (0.73)

Diluted

$ (0.01)



$ (0.47)



$ (0.11)



$ (0.73)



































Weighted average shares used in computing net income































(loss) per common share:































Basic



216,060





108,530





164,492





93,881

Diluted



216,060





108,530





164,492





93,881



QUANTUM COMPUTING INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except par value data)





December 31,



December 31,







2025



2024



Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 737,880



$ 78,945

Accounts receivable, net



519





27

Inventory



352





18

Short-term investments



379,421





-

Accrued interest receiveable



3,634





-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



11,914





161

Total current assets



1,133,720





79,151

Property and equipment, net



12,971





8,212

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,353





1,522

Intangible assets, net



6,500





8,972

Goodwill



55,573





55,573

Long-term investments



403,121





-

Accrued interest receivable – long term



4,551









Other non-current assets



131





129

Total assets

$ 1,618,920



$ 153,559



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 778



$ 1,372

Accrued expenses



9,135





2,134

Deferred revenue



395





79

Other current liabilities



766





974

Total current liabilities



11,074





4,559

Derivative liability



7,773





40,532

Operating lease liabilities



1,808





1,181

Total liabilities



20,655





46,272

Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 10)















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock



-





-

Common stock



22





13

Additional paid-in capital



1,816,494





307,756

Accumulated deficit



(219,156)





(200,482)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



905





-

Total shareholders' equity



1,598,265





107,287

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,618,920



$ 153,559























SOURCE Quantum Computing Inc.