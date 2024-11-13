Quantum Computing, Inc. Secures First Order For TFLN Photonic Chip Foundry

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, today announced that the Company has secured its first order for its thin film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chip foundry. The order, placed by a prominent research and technology institute based in Asia, underscores the growing global demand for QCi's advanced fabrication technology of TFLN and its ability to produce high-performance photonic integrated circuits (PICs) and nanophotonic devices. This milestone highlights QCi's commitment to accelerating the widespread adoption of TFLN and positioning it as a vital component of the future telecom, datacom, and quantum landscape.

The order will leverage QCi's proprietary capabilities in etching, processing, and wafer-scale characterization of TFLN. QCi's key technological advantage lies in its TFLN processing expertise, which is crucial for producing state-of-the-art optical devices and photonic engines that are in significant demand across various high-growth markets, in particular, the coherent communication, telecommunication, and data communication market segments.

In addition to its advanced manufacturing capabilities, QCi will offer in-house photonic chip design services as part of the order, which will include two separate fabrication runs tailored to meet the customer's needs. The first photonic chips for this order are expected to be delivered in December 2024, with the full order set to be completed by the end of Q1 2025.

"QCi is thrilled to announce this first order for the QCi Foundry, which reflects the increasing global interest in our advanced TFLN technology," stated Dr. Pouya Dianat, Director of PICs and Foundry Services at QCi. "By integrating TFLN into our own quantum technology, we are able to enhance the precision and performance of our systems, and QCi is proud to play a critical role in the future of integrated photonics. We anticipate additional orders in the coming months as the photonics community continues to embrace TFLN and prepares for the exciting opening of the QCi Foundry in Tempe, Arizona."

This announcement follows the recent signing of two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with industry partners focused on the development of process design kits (PDKs) and design services. These strategic partnerships are paving the way for QCi as it nears the final commissioning of its QCi Foundry, which is set to officially open in Q1 2025.

To learn more about the QCi Foundry or to explore collaboration opportunities with QCi and its foundry services, please visit the QCi Foundry webpage.

