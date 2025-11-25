Quantum Computing Inc. To Attend UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc . ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, today announced that Dr. Yuping Huang, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chris Roberts, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference being held on December 1-4 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Dr. Huang will participate in the Quantum Computing Panel on Monday, December 1, 2025 at 2:55pm MT hosted by UBS Technology Hardware Analyst Madeleine Jenkins. Dr. Huang and Mr. Roberts will be available for one-on-one meetings on December 1 and 2, 2025.

