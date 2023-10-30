Quantum Computing Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on November 2, 2023

Quantum Computing Inc invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive virtual presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 2, 2023

LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, quantum optics and nanophotonics technology company, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is being held on November 1 – 2, 2023. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Robert Liscouski and CFO, Chris Boehmler in real time.

Mr. Liscouski will deliver a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to [email protected] or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Liscouski will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Quantum Computing Inc. will be presenting at 10:50 AM Eastern Time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1603286&tp_key=f701725cb0&sti=qubt

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern Time Zone.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, quantum optics and nanophotonics technology company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The company provides accessible and affordable solutions with real-world industrial applications, using nanophotonic-based quantum entropy that can be used anywhere and with little to no training, operates at normal room temperatures, low power and is not burdened with unique environmental requirements. QCi is competitively advantaged delivering its quantum solutions at greater speed, accuracy, and security at less cost. QCi's core nanophotonic-based technology is applicable to both quantum computing as well as quantum intelligence, cybersecurity, sensing and imaging solutions, providing QCi with a unique position in the marketplace. QCi's core entropy computing capability, the Dirac series, delivers solutions for both binary and integer-based optimization problems using over 11,000 qubits for binary problems and over 1000 (n=64) qubits for integer-based problems, each of which are the highest number of variables and problem size available in quantum computing today. Using the Company's core quantum methodologies, QCi has developed specific quantum applications for AI, cybersecurity, and remote sensing, including its Reservoir Photonic Computer series (intelligence), reprogrammable and non-repeatable Quantum Random Number Generator (cybersecurity) and LiDAR and Vibrometer (sensing) products. For more information about QCi, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

About Quantum Innovative Solutions

Quantum Innovative Solutions (QI Solutions or QIS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Computing Inc., is an Arizona-based supplier of quantum technology solutions and services to the government and defense industries. With a team of qualified and cleared staff, QIS delivers a range of solutions from entropy quantum computing to quantum communications and sensing, backed by expertise in logistics, manufacturing, R&D and training. The company is exclusively focused on delivering tailored solutions for partners in various government departments and agencies.

