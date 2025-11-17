Quantum Computing Inc. to Unveil Photonics-Based Reservoir Computer, Neurawave, at SuperCompute25

New PCIe-based platform marks a major milestone in QCi's photonic quantum roadmap





HOBOKEN, N.J. , Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, today announced it will debut Neurawave, a photonics-based reservoir computing system at SuperCompute25 (SC25), the leading international conference for high performance computing, held November 18–20, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Neurawave represents a significant milestone for QCi as it delivers a photonic computing system designed to meet industry standards and seamlessly integrates with existing computing infrastructures. Built in a standard PCIe interface, Neurawave combines cutting-edge optical computing with digital electronics to offer a practical, scalable, and energy-efficient solution for high-performance applications.

Operating fully at room temperature with a compact design, Neurawave brings QCi's technology roadmap into sharp focus by moving from lab-based innovation toward real-world systems that are scalable, relevant, deployable, and ready to advance quantum computing across industries.

Reservoir computing is especially suited for edge-AI use cases such as signal processing, time-series forecasting, and pattern recognition, where rapid response and compact systems are essential. By leveraging the dynamic properties of photonic systems, Neurawave delivers fast, energy-efficient performance ideal for field operations, industrial settings, and embedded applications, and adding hardware-based intelligence and data processing capabilities to QCi's quantum products.

"This launch marks a good step forward for QCi," said Dr. Yuping Huang, CEO at QCi. "We are building photonic computing systems that not only push the boundaries of technology but also align with industry standards and integration requirements by making photonics-based computing practical and impactful. The debut of Neurawave is fully aligned with our technology roadmap, which focuses on delivering scalable, high-performance quantum and photonic solutions designed for real-world applications."

While Neurawave will be on display at Booth #4344, QCi will also provide on-cloud demonstrations to its Dirac-3 quantum computer, allowing SC25 attendees to explore real-time quantum processing already in use today.

Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. QCi's products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer unique capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

