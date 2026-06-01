Quantum Computing Just Got Its First Consumer Product: New Game by Moth Represents a Leap Forward for the Quantum Sector

Quantum Backrooms, the world's first consumer product powered by real quantum computers, is now live with thousands of players on launch day — opening a door into the future of gaming and the real-world impact of quantum.

LONDON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moth, the London-based quantum computing company, has launched Quantum Backrooms, an open-access game and the world's first quantum consumer product, inviting anyone and everyone to explore a virtual world generated by real quantum computers.

The game is available to play for free at backrooms.mothquantum.com.

Images from Moth Backrooms Images from Moth Backrooms Images from Moth Backrooms

At a time when news from the quantum computing sector is dominated by hardware milestones and scientific experimentation — all challenging to interpret for non-technical audiences — Moth is taking a different route. The company is putting quantum computing directly into the hands of consumers and providing access to the technology's potential in an intuitive and engaging way.

Quantum Backrooms is a playable game in which levels and dynamics are generated using real quantum hardware. Inspired by the internet phenomenon "Backrooms," the game places players inside evolving labyrinths shaped by the dynamics of real Quantum Processing Units (QPUs). Each qubit corresponds to a section of the game world, while the connections between qubits determine possible paths through the maze.

Moth's launch arrives amid growing mainstream interest in the Backrooms genre, with the feature film Backrooms — directed by Kane Parsons and produced by A24 — now in cinemas worldwide following its May 29 release.

Moth's message is simple: quantum computing is now entering the same kind of trajectory that carried artificial intelligence from research curiosity to mainstream products such as ChatGPT and Claude.

For consumers, no technical knowledge is required — players can simply play and enjoy. For the quantum sector, the significance is larger: Quantum Backrooms marks a shift from quantum computing as something discussed in research papers to something that can be directly experienced by a global audience.

Moth's consumer applications are platform neutral. Everything the company creates can be run on any quantum computer. In the case of Quantum Backrooms, Moth used both IBM and IQM quantum computers.

A striking comparison can be drawn between Moth's products and early AI developments such as Google's Magenta (2018) and OpenAI's DALL-E (2021). While those releases were not the endpoint of the technology, they introduced the world to a disruptive new capability and unlocked accessibility for entirely new categories of users.

Sean Harpur, CEO of Moth, said: "Every major computing shift becomes mainstream when people can experience it directly. Quantum computing has long been viewed as something remote, technical and inaccessible. Quantum Backrooms changes that. This is how the next phase of quantum adoption begins."

The same underlying platform used to create Quantum Backrooms is designed to open quantum computing to creators, developers and studios, giving them the ability to build quantum applications without deep technical knowledge. The platform is currently in the hands of a small but influential group of alpha users and is expected to launch publicly later this year.

Harry Kumar, Founder and CCO of Moth, said: "Our platform will catalyse a huge leap forward for the quantum sector — unlocking the kind of creative experimentation that historically supercharges adoption and innovation. The next leap in quantum computing will not come from hardware alone. It will come when consumers start to engage with it and our collective imagination for new applications is unlocked."

While many still conceive of quantum computing as a distant, sci-fi technology, Moth is demonstrating that its transition into a mainstream consumer technology has already begun – with thousands of ordinary people playing a quantum-powered game.

About Moth

Moth is the first and only consumer-facing quantum computing company, building applications for a new era of media, entertainment and creativity. The company is pioneering the first consumer wave of quantum applications, with products and demonstrations spanning gaming, music and visual media. As quantum hardware advances towards fault-tolerant quantum computing, Moth is building the software platform and creative ecosystem required to bring quantum computing to global audiences.

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SOURCE Moth