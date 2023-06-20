Quantum Computing Market size to grow by USD 9,013.68 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to contribute 38% to the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The quantum computing market size is expected to grow by USD 9,013.68 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 18.84% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 38% of the market's overall growth. A major factor influencing the market growth is the presence of a substantial number of US-based customers. For instance, a main vendor of quantum computers, D-Wave, which is headquartered in Canada, has sold quantum computing machines to major US-based clients such as Lockheed Martin, Google, NASA, and Temporal Defense Systems. Furthermore, such firms have collaborations with D-Wave to upgrade to the latest machine once it has been developed. Additionally, these clients have high economies of scale and, therefore, have the finances and resources to adopt these technologies at a much faster pace compared to other regions. Hence, such factors influence the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Quantum Computing Market 2023-2027

Quantum Computing Market: Increasing Expenditure by Stakeholders to drive growth

The growing utilization of quantum cryptography, which is a technique for secure code-writing and solving is a major driver for the market growth. Quantum cryptography offers the highest level of security for transmitting even the most critical data. With the advent of quantum computers, vast amounts of encrypted data can be processed at incredibly high speeds.

Moreover, quantum computing can decrypt encrypted data into plain text in a matter of seconds, while classical computers might take years to do so. The decryption process is achieved by increasing the length of keys with more bits. This provides heightened security but there is a concern that hackers may also use quantum computers to decrypt sensitive information, which has prompted many governments to invest millions of dollars in developing quantum computers with top-notch security features. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Quantum Computing Market: Growth Of AI And Machine Learning

The growth of AI and machine learning is an emerging trend shaping market growth. AI is a branch of science, which generally deals with computers, machines, software, and computer-operated robots to think intelligently to find solutions for complex problems in a manner that is like how a human brain thinks. Also, machine learning is a type of AI that allows computers to self-learn.

Additionally, AI and machine learning will be some of the biggest applications of quantum computers, where AI requires fast processors to work, and the development of quantum computing processor chips will be used in AI applications. This is because these processors work at high speeds to compute data efficiently. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Some of the key Quantum Computing Market Players:

The quantum computing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market players are1QB Information Technologies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Anyon Systems Inc., Atos SE, D-Wave Quantum Inc., Honeywell International Inc., ID Quantique SA, International Business Machines Corp., IonQ Inc., Microsoft Corp., QC Ware, QRA Corp., Quantica Computacao, Quantinuum Ltd., Quantum Circuits Inc., Qubitekk Inc., Rigetti and Co. LLC, and Intel Corp.

Quantum Computing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud and on-premise), end-user (aerospace and defense, government, IT and telecom, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the cloud segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Quantum computing on the cloud is a platform wherein firms can access quantum computing systems through a cloud network. Thus, they can reduce the need for hardware and software. Low cost of entry is a major driver for this segment. As buyers do not need to invest in the hardware, it makes it highly attractive for companies. Moreover, enterprises integrate quantum computing capabilities by using quantum computing-as-a-service through the cloud to employ data analytics that allows the firm to make business decisions. Hence, such factors influence the segment growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The quantum dots market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,842.61 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by material (cadmium-based and cadmium-free), product (displays and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increased demand for optimized devices is notably driving market growth.

The edge computing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 9,928.42 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (industrial manufacturing, telecom, mobility, government, and others), component (hardware, software, services, and edge-managed platforms), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for decentralized computing to reduce latency in decision-making is notably driving market growth.

Quantum Computing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,013.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.6 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 1QB Information Technologies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Anyon Systems Inc., Atos SE, D-Wave Quantum Inc., Honeywell International Inc., ID Quantique SA, International Business Machines Corp., IonQ Inc., Microsoft Corp., QC Ware, QRA Corp., Quantica Computacao, Quantinuum Ltd., Quantum Circuits Inc., Qubitekk Inc., Rigetti and Co. LLC, and Intel Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global quantum computing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global quantum computing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 65: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 66: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 67: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 68: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 69: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 70: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 75: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 78: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 80: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 83: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Atos SE

Exhibit 85: Atos SE - Overview



Exhibit 86: Atos SE - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Atos SE - Key news



Exhibit 88: Atos SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Atos SE - Segment focus

11.7 D-Wave Quantum Inc.

Exhibit 90: D-Wave Quantum Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: D-Wave Quantum Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: D-Wave Quantum Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 93: D-Wave Quantum Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 94: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 ID Quantique SA

Exhibit 99: ID Quantique SA - Overview



Exhibit 100: ID Quantique SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: ID Quantique SA - Key offerings

11.10 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 102: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 107: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 IonQ Inc.

Exhibit 112: IonQ Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: IonQ Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: IonQ Inc. - Key offerings

11.13 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 115: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.14 QRA Corp.

Exhibit 120: QRA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: QRA Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: QRA Corp. - Key offerings

11.15 Quantinuum Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Quantinuum Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Quantinuum Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Quantinuum Ltd. - Key offerings

11.16 Qubitekk Inc.

Exhibit 126: Qubitekk Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Qubitekk Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Qubitekk Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Qubitekk Inc. - Key offerings

11.17 Rigetti and Co. LLC

Exhibit 130: Rigetti and Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 131: Rigetti and Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Rigetti and Co. LLC - Key news



Exhibit 133: Rigetti and Co. LLC - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio