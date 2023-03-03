Quantum Computing Market worth $4,375 Million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quantum Computing Market size is valued at USD 866 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to be USD 4,375 Million by 2028; growing at a CAGR of 38.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The key factors contributing to the growth of the quantum computing market include the rising adoption of quantum computing technology in various industries and sectors, increasing investments in quantum computing technology, and a surge in the number of strategic partnerships and collaborations for advancements in quantum computing technology are among the factors driving the growth of the quantum computing market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144888301

Browse in-depth TOC on "Quantum Computing Market"



152 – Tables

69 – Figures

240 – Pages

Superconducting qubits is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

Superconducting qubits have several advantages over other qubits, including low power consumption, high speed, and the ability to operate at low temperatures. Moreover, due to the high degree of control possible with this type of qubit, they can be used for various applications, such as quantum simulation, cryptography, and quantum computing. In recent years, many companies have made major advances in developing superconducting qubits. For instance, in November 2022, IBM launched Osprey, its new 433-quantum bit (qubit) quantum processing unit (QPU) and the world's largest superconducting quantum processor.

Banking & Finance segment to hold largest share of quantum computing market during forecast period

In the banking & finance industry, quantum computing is used for risk modelling applications and trading strategies; it is also used to detect market instabilities and optimize trading trajectories, portfolios, and asset pricing and hedging. As the financial sector is difficult to understand, the quantum computing approach is expected to help users understand its complexities. Moreover, it can help traders by suggesting solutions to overcome financial challenges. Banks and financial institutions, such as hedge fundraisers, are the key adopters of quantum computing systems and services as they help them minimize risks and maximize gains from dynamic portfolios of investments. Potential use cases of quantum computing in the banking and financial industry include portfolio analysis, fraud detection, optimization, asset valuation, cybersecurity system quantum-proofing, and high-frequency trading.

Machine learning application is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

Quantum computing and machine learning are two closely related fields of research. Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize the way we process data, and machine learning is a powerful tool for making use of that data. By combining the two, researchers are hoping to develop new algorithms that can take advantage of the unique properties of quantum computing to solve difficult problems faster and more efficiently. There have already been a number of successful demonstrations of quantum-enhanced machine learning algorithms, and the field is rapidly growing. Potential uses for quantum computing and machine learning include: Optimizing complex control systems, Developing more efficient search algorithms, Automating the analysis of financial data, Creating more accurate artificial intelligence systems, Developing better quantum cryptography algorithms, Improving machine translation systems, Enhancing medical image analysis, and Improving quantum computing simulations.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=144888301

North America is expected to hold the second largest share of the quantum computing market during forecast period

North America accounted for the second largest share of the quantum computing market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the presence of key quantum computing system and service providers in North America, as well as an increase in the adoption of quantum computing applications in distinct industries, such as space & defense, chemical, and banking & finance.

The key players in this market are IBM (US), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (Canada), Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Rigetti Computing (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Google (US), Intel (US), Quantinuum (US), Huawei (China), NEC (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (Japan), Bosch (Germany), Quantum Circuits (US), IonQ (US), QC Ware (US), PsiQuantum (US), Alpine Quantum Technologies GmbH (Tyrol), Xanadu (Canada), ABDProf (Spain), Zapata Computing (US), and Northrop Grumman (US). The players in this market have adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=144888301

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Deep Learning Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining), End-User Industry (Security, Marketing, Healthcare, Fintech, Automotive, Law), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

High-performance Computing (HPC) Market by Component, Computation Type (Parallel Computing, Distributed computing and Exascale Computing), Industry, Deployment, Server Price Band, Verticals & Region – 2027

Silicon Photonics Market by Product (Transceivers, Switches), Application (Data Center & High-performance Computing, Telecommunication), Waveguide, Component, and Geography (2021-2027)

Silicon on Insulator Market by Wafer Size (200 mm and less than 200 mm, 300 mm), Wafer Type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI, Power-SOI, Emerging-SOI), Technology (Smart Cut), Product (MEMS Devices, RF FEM Products), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Silicon Carbide Market by Device (SiC Discrete, SiC Bare Die, and SiC Module), Wafer Size, Application, Vertical (Power Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, and Energy & Power), and Geography, 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/quantum-computing-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/quantum-computing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets