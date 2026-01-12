Quantum Computing Threatens Digital Security: The Urgent Need for Post-Quantum Cryptography

The quantum internet is moving from theory to reality, posing risks to digital asset security, and enabling a quantum digital currency. Quantum computing could break current cryptographic standards, exposing trillions in digital assets. Dr. David Utzke highlights why post-quantum cryptography is an urgent necessity for the financial sector.

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum computing is reshaping the digital security landscape faster than many anticipated. McKinsey predicts the global quantum market could reach $100 billion within a decade, with revenues hitting $72 billion by 2035. However, leading experts, including those at QuEra Research, suggest practical applications—or "quantum advantage"—could emerge for specific problems within just five years.

“As we stand on the brink of a quantum revolution, the urgency to adopt post-quantum cryptography cannot be overstated,” says Dr. David Utzke, author of The Digital Asset Technology Guidebook.

This technological race intensifies cyber risks. AI technologies are making digital asset fraud involving Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLTs) harder to detect. As AI-powered fraud tools become more sophisticated, scammers can more easily bypass traditional identity controls. New data from Chainalysis shows that 85% of recent digital asset scams now involve fully verified accounts.

Simultaneously, maturing quantum capabilities threaten the cryptographic protocols that underpin digital assets and financial infrastructure. The combination of "harvest now, decrypt later" data breaches and advances in quantum computing highlights the urgent need for the financial sector to start adopting post-quantum cryptography (PQC). Yet, a 2025 FS-ISAC whitepaper reveals many organizations have not yet allocated needed resources to quantum-resistant projects.

Quantum Computing Threatens Digital Security

Quantum computing poses a real and growing threat to established cryptographic algorithms like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC), which form the backbone of digital security for DLT networks and asset transactions. Shor's algorithm could one day enable a quantum computer to break these protections outright.

Still, it's important to note that many reports about "breaking" RSA are exaggerated and often rely on unrealistically weak test keys. "The risk of a 'key apocalypse,' where private keys and encrypted data are massively exposed, is not a distant threat but a looming reality," emphasizes Dr. Utzke. "One reason the tests are more hype than threat is testers using weak keys. An ordinary computer or even a smartphone could break a 50-bit key."

The Urgency of Post-Quantum Cryptography

Transitioning to post-quantum cryptography is not just a software upgrade, it requires a rethinking of security practices and the architecture of digital ledgers. Many "quantum-safe" claims lack independent verification and rigorous testing, meaning false reassurance is a risk all its own.

To be prepared, financial institutions need to collaborate with cryptography experts, validate quantum-resistant algorithms, and continually update security frameworks. Those who start now will be in the best position to protect assets, maintain customer trust, and achieve resilience as the post-quantum era takes shape.

The Race for Quantum Resilience

Quantum internet initiatives in Europe, China, and leading research institutions are already transmitting entangled data, signaling how close large-scale quantum disruption might be. Many central banks piloting digital currencies haven't fully confronted the quantum threat, introducing systemic risk to future payment infrastructures.

"Quantum systems and AI are advancing in a symbiotic relationship," says Dr. Utzke. "This technology accelerates AI by solving complex problems faster, while AI supports its development by optimizing algorithms and correcting errors. This synergy is driving breakthroughs—from drug discovery to production efficiency—while bringing us closer to practical, scalable computing."

AI-Driven Scams Exploit Financial Gateways

AI is not only reshaping security, but also exploitation methods. Deepfakes and synthetic identities now allow criminals to bypass both automated and manual identity checks. These threats are most acute where DLT meets traditional finance—especially as synthetic U.S. dollars (stablecoins) are integrated into regulated banking and exchanges.

Recent research from Unit 42, leading threat intelligence and cybercrime research group, highlights how accessible deepfake tools have become; cybercriminals sell face-swapping and custom audio/video deepfakes across online forums, making mass fraud easier and cheaper than ever.

Key vulnerabilities include:

Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Processes: Advanced deepfakes can defeat ID and biometrics checks, allowing bad actors to create synthetic identities that navigate onboarding undetected.

Advanced deepfakes can defeat ID and biometrics checks, allowing bad actors to create synthetic identities that navigate onboarding undetected. On-Ramps and Off-Ramps: Fraudsters use deep-fake credentials to establish accounts at banks and exchanges, turning compliance into a weakness. While the ledger may be mathematically secure, its access points are vulnerable.

As a result, digital asset trust is eroded not by breaking the ledger itself, but through compromised gateways. Recent enforcement actions, such as a $225 million cryptocurrency seizure by the U.S. Attorney's Office linked to fraud, underscore the scope of this emerging risk.

"Industry leaders and policymakers can balance innovation with protection by developing agile, collaborative, and risk-based governance frameworks," concludes Dr. Utzke. "Integrating technical standards with responsible AI practices grounded in transparency and accountability can safeguard financial stability without slowing innovation." These efforts can be better coordinated through a self-regulatory organization tasked with overseeing secure DLT architecture and continuous platform monitoring.

About Dr. David Utzke:

Dr. David Utzke is a pioneering innovator in DLT-secured AI systems and distributed network data intelligence and security. His work synthesizes emerging technologies with financial systems to create secure, autonomous frameworks for digital asset management, DeFi, and identity verification. With over a decade serving at the U.S. Treasury's IRS Cyber Crimes Unit, Dr. Utzke has led groundbreaking cases in digital forensics, heuristics, and finance. With experience spanning economics, cryptography, and machine learning, his disruptive vision focuses on establishing transparent, human-centered technology that bridges the gap between AI, quantum, and trust in digital transactions.

