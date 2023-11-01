Quantum Computing to Grow by 48% Annually, but Commercial Hardware May Not Exist until after 2030, BCC Research Forecasts

News provided by

BCC Research LLC

01 Nov, 2023, 06:58 ET

Quantum computing improvements create a new vendor landscape–as well as some serious cybersecurity challenges and a few international disputes.

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are heavily invested in quantum computing, and the financial sector is already utilizing it. The industry aims to utilize quantum simulation, quantum-assisted machine learning, and quantum cryptography over the next decade.

The industry holds opportunities for entrepreneurs and small firms, not just the tech giants. Startups to watch include KETS (UK), CryptoNext (France) and Quantum Numbers Corp. (Canada).

KETS has developed a low-power quantum key distribution chip to enable safe communications and protect sensitive data. CryptoNext's cryptographic library offers quantum-safe signatures and key-exchanges that deploy a key encapsulation mechanism to meet Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) standards. Quantum Numbers Corp's innovative quantum tunneling solution, the QNG2 chip, ensures high speed, true randomness and scalability at considerably lower cost than other currently available technologies.

The major technology companies have announced that they plan on using their quantum computers to offer quantum computing as a service. Cloud-based quantum computing would enable small businesses and individuals to "rent" the quantum computers and give them computing optimization that is comparable to big companies. Cloud access is important because quantum computers won't be commercially available for another decade.

Quantum solutions have major applications for global industries. Consumer industries will seek to adopt new quantum technologies while partnerships among developers will likely discontinue, data suggests.

BCC's report, Quantum Computing: Technologies and Global Markets to 2028, provides estimated market data and revenue forecasts over the next 5 years. The report examines quantum computing market sectors such as trapped ions, quantum annealing, applications, and end-users.

The report also digs into substantive cybersecurity challenges the market must address, as well as international tensions that cloud the market. For example, the U.S government has prohibited companies such as Nvidia and AMD from selling top-tier AI chips to China. The U.S and China are currently in a "race" to develop AI and quantum computer advancements.

With an expanding global market, quantum computing requires heavy, timely investments from businesses and governments to stay on top. Professionals working in banking/finance, IT, healthcare, research, academia, and cloud service will gain valuable insights on quantfum computing applications, growth potential, market data, trends, and driving factors.

Download Report Overview

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us
Corporate HQ:
BCC Research LLC
49 Walnut Park, Building 2
Wellesley, MA 02481, USA
[email protected],
+1 781-489-7301

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher. For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit www.bccresearch.com/media to request access to our library of market research.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC

Also from this source

Artificial Blood Market Will Reach $20 Million by 2028, New BCC Research Report Forecasts

Artificial Blood Market Will Reach $20 Million by 2028, New BCC Research Report Forecasts

It's been a pipe dream since the seventeenth century. More than 400 years ago, when William Harvey first began to describe how the circulatory system ...
Kitchen Robotics and Automation Market to Grow 16.6%, BCC Research Report Predicts

Kitchen Robotics and Automation Market to Grow 16.6%, BCC Research Report Predicts

A guacamole-generating robot that never misses a shift at Chipotle? An automated fryer that serves up 150 pounds of French fries every hour–10 times...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.