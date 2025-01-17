Quantum Connect Filling Gap with AI-Ready Unique Facility in Data Center Alley

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Connect, in partnership with PowerHouse Data Centers, is addressing a critical gap in Northern Virginia's data center ecosystem with Ashburn's only fiber hub purpose-built for AI and high-density workloads. The facility is set to deliver 20MW of critical power, with initial availability in late 2026. Businesses looking for scalable, high-density colocation solutions can secure space now, as demand continues to build.

Strategically located in the heart of Data Center Alley, Quantum Connect currently has 1-3MW private suites available for businesses seeking high-performance infrastructure that bridges the gap between retail colocation and hyperscale facilities.

"Quantum Connect redefines what Ashburn's data center market can deliver for businesses caught in the middle—those too large for retail colocation yet underserved by hyperscale environments," said Matt Monaco, Senior Vice President at PowerHouse Data Centers. "We're providing high-performance solutions for tenants with demanding needs but without hyperscale budgets."

Connectivity-Driven and AI-Ready

Anchored by 130 miles of private conduit and 2,500 fiber pathways, Quantum Connect's infrastructure offers tenants direct, short-hop connections to adjacent facilities and carrier networks. With 14 campus entrances and secure, concrete-encased duct banks, the facility minimizes downtime risks and reduces operational costs by eliminating the need for new optics or extended fiber runs.

Quantum Connect meets the rising demand for high-performance computing with rack densities of up to 30kW, optimized for AI inference, edge caching, and regional compute aggregation. This level of performance supports modern workloads while allowing businesses to scale at their own pace without the cost and complexity of hyperscale environments.

"The Northern Virginia market has a shortage of edge, inference, and network suites for the growing number of networks and providers," said Dan Golding, Chief Technology Officer of ASG. Golding, who is partnering with PowerHouse to handle leasing for Quantum Connect adds, "Quantum Connect fills a huge need in the market, which will remove a significant hurdle to expansion, especially in the new inference marketplace."

Responsible Growth

Quantum Connect integrates sustainability-focused practices to align with tenant ESG priorities. Energy-efficient systems and operational strategies are part of the facility's DNA, ensuring tenants can meet their goals without compromising on performance.

Quantum Connect is currently leasing private suites. Visit https://qcdatacenters.com/ for more information.

About Quantum Connect

Quantum Connect is a premier data center platform designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, high-density colocation and connectivity solutions. Ideally located in Ashburn, Virginia, Quantum Connect offers purpose-built infrastructure optimized for AI, machine learning, and advanced workloads. With 20MW of critical power, 130 miles of private conduit, and 2,500 fiber pathways, the facility provides unmatched access to fiber networks.

As a strategic collaboration with PowerHouse Data Centers, Quantum Connect bridges the gap between retail colocation and hyperscale facilities, offering 1-3MW private suites tailored to the unique needs of middle-market businesses. Quantum Connect combines performance-driven design with flexible leasing models to deliver infrastructure that empowers its tenants to thrive. For more information, visit https://qcdatacenters.com/

About Powerhouse Data Centers

PowerHouse Data Centers, a wholly owned division of American Real Estate Partners (AREP), is an innovative developer and owner of next-generation data centers and provides scalable real estate solutions for hyperscalers across the country. Starting in Northern Virginia's Data Center Alley, the world's largest data center market, before strategically expanding to key markets across the United States, PowerHouse owns its land sites, offering unparalleled fast-track approvals and zoning approvals in its full suite of development services. As an industry disruptor, PowerHouse provides flexible next-generation data center models with the quickest speed to market of any data center while meeting hyperscalers' growing market, data, utility, and space demands. Since its launch in 2023, the company has 87 buildings across 25.5M SF underway, in planning or delivered, representing over 5.9 GW of power in six major US markets. Operating as AREP's data center division, PowerHouse is uniquely positioned as a leader in world-class data center development. With some of the industry's deepest real estate relationships, PowerHouse leverages its strategic joint venture partnerships, proven leadership, and best-in-class technical expertise to deliver innovative real estate solutions nationwide. Visit our newsroom for more information, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

SOURCE PowerHouse Data Centers