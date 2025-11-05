Quantum Connections Appoints Dr. Jonathan Thorp as Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Thorp to lead Quantum Connections' next chapter, advancing a global vision of dialogue, empathy, and authentic human connection in the workplace and across society.

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Connections ™, a leader in the science and practice of human connection, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jonathan Thorp as Chief Executive Officer. A longtime advocate for dialogue, empathy, and connected leadership, Dr. Thorp will guide the organization into its next phase of growth as it expands its mission to help people and organizations think, work, and thrive together.

Dr. Thorp's appointment marks a defining moment for Quantum Connections, which recently gained national attention for its Net Connected Score™ (NCS) research proving that employee connection directly drives engagement, retention, and profitability. As CEO, Dr. Thorp will advance this work by deepening the company's role in addressing the global need for authentic human connection within organizations and across communities.

"The world doesn't suffer from a lack of communication. It suffers from a lack of connection," said Dr. Thorp. "We have more tools than ever to speak, but fewer habits to understand. My vision for Quantum Connections is to help restore the human art of dialogue: to create workplaces and cultures where people feel seen, heard, and capable of solving complex problems together."

Throughout his career, Dr. Thorp has combined behavioral science, organizational leadership, and communication design to help individuals and teams unlock collaborative intelligence. At Quantum Connections, he has played a key role in shaping the organization's approach to connection as a measurable, repeatable, and transformative human skill.

"Dr. Thorp's leadership represents a natural evolution of our mission," said Dr. Harville Hendrix, co-founder of Quantum Connections. "He brings both the intellect and the empathy to turn dialogue into a practical framework for organizational and cultural transformation."

"Dialogue has the power to transform not just individual relationships, but entire communities. I've witnessed this firsthand: when people commit to truly seeing, hearing, and valuing one another through dialogue, a profound shift takes place," added Dr. Helen LaKelly Hunt, co-founder of Quantum Connections. "Dr. Thorp has the vision and leadership needed to help guide society from a culture of individualism to one centered on authentic human connection, using dialogue as the foundation of how we connect, collaborate, and solve problems together."

As CEO, Dr. Thorp will oversee the continued expansion of Quantum Connections' enterprise programs, research partnerships, and educational initiatives aimed at redefining connection as both a human necessity and a business advantage.

A Leader Guided by Connection, Service, and Purpose

Dr. Jonathan Thorp, DBA, CPBC, CFP®, brings more than three decades of leadership experience across the military, financial services, academia, and organizational development. Prior to being named CEO, he served as Chief Learning Officer at Quantum Connections, where he helped shape the organization's learning frameworks and executive programs centered on empathy, trust, and communication as drivers of performance and innovation.

Before joining Quantum Connections, Dr. Thorp held senior leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co., including Vice President of Organizational Development and Talent Development, where he led enterprise learning strategy and culture initiatives. Earlier in his career, he spent over a decade at First Command Financial Services in various executive positions focused on client services and leadership development.

A retired U.S. Navy Naval Aviator and Flight Instructor, Dr. Thorp served 24 years of active and reserve duty, including as an instructor pilot and leadership faculty member. He continues to serve as an adjunct professor of leadership and decision-making at both the Naval War College and The American College of Financial Services.

Dr. Thorp holds a Doctorate of Business Administration in Organizational Leadership from Northcentral University, a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College, and a Bachelor of Science with Merit in Ocean Engineering from the United States Naval Academy. He is also a Certified Professional Business Coach (CPBC) and a Certified Financial Planner™ professional (CFP®).

Throughout his career, Dr. Thorp has been recognized for his ability to integrate behavioral science, systems thinking, and human connection into practical leadership strategies, helping individuals and organizations unlock collaborative intelligence and lead with purpose.

For more information about Quantum Connections and its mission, visit www.quantumconnections.com .

About Quantum Connections

Quantum Connections Training LLC (dba Quantum Connections) is an employee connection and performance platform for HR and business leaders seeking to measurably improve employee engagement, retention, and profitability. Founded by renowned relationship experts and best-selling authors, Harville Hendrix, Ph.D., and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Ph.D., Quantum Connections is grounded in the neuro and quantum social sciences and equips leaders and employees with the dialogue skills needed to foster collaboration, creativity, and connection that leads to lasting behavioral transformation and measurable business performance improvement.

