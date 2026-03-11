Quantum Connections Expands Global Vision, Rebrands as Quantum Connections: Global Dialogue Initiative

New name and expanded mission position the organization to scale the power of dialogue worldwide

DALLAS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Connections today announced it is rebranding as Quantum Connections: Global Dialogue Initiative (QC:GDI), reflecting an expanded global vision to advance dialogue as a practical, scalable skill across workplaces, communities, and institutions worldwide.

The rebrand marks a new chapter for the organization as it broadens its focus beyond its emphasis on workplace connection to address the growing need for dialogue in education, faith-based communities, nonprofits, and cross-sector environments where polarization and breakdowns in understanding limit collaboration and progress. QC:GDI will operate under Global Dialogue Solutions (GDS), a nonprofit parent organization established to support the long-term stewardship, accessibility, and global distribution of dialogue education.

Dialogue gives people the skills to listen, understand, and work together across real differences. Post this

Under its new name and identity, QC:GDI will continue delivering its foundational programs for individuals and businesses while expanding training, licensing, and partnership models designed to help dialogue practices be adopted and sustained at scale. The organization's work is grounded in decades of applied research demonstrating that dialogue, when taught as a discipline, strengthens trust, engagement, and relational health.

QC:GDI is also renaming its proprietary measurement metric as Quantum Pulse, a framework designed to help organizations understand and strengthen the level of connection and engagement within their teams. Quantum Pulse reflects QC:GDI's broader effort to move dialogue from theory to a measurable, actionable capability inside modern institutions.

"This evolution reflects both urgency and opportunity," said Dr. Jonathan Thorp, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Connections: Global Dialogue Initiative. "The challenges organizations and communities face today cannot be solved through communication alone. Dialogue gives people the skills to listen, understand, and work together across real differences–and those skills can be measured, learned, practiced, and scaled."

Founded by relationship experts Dr. Harville Hendrix and Dr. Helen LaKelly Hunt, QC:GDI is grounded in more than four decades of research and real-world application in human connection, dialogue, and relational science. Originally developed to help couples strengthen relationships, their dialogue methodology has since been successfully applied across workplaces, leadership development, community settings, and cross-cultural initiatives worldwide. Today, these practices are used globally to create psychological safety and enable people to think and work together more effectively.

The Global Dialogue Initiative represents the next phase of this work, extending proven dialogue methodologies into broader social contexts where cooperation and understanding are increasingly strained. The expansion comes amid rising polarization, institutional pressure, and a growing reliance on technology that accelerates communication without strengthening comprehension. By positioning dialogue as an applied, teachable capability rather than an abstract ideal, QC:GDI is focused on helping leaders and institutions move from intention to measurable action. And by using tools such as the Quantum Pulse framework, organizations can begin to assess the level of connection, psychological safety, and relational health that influences performance, retention, and engagement.

This expansion builds on recent momentum following Thorp's appointment as CEO, a transition that sparked a broader vision for positioning dialogue as a necessary element of both organizational and societal health. Since stepping into this leadership role, Thorp has spearheaded initiatives to move dialogue from concept to action, equipping leaders, organizations, and communities with concrete tools to replace debate and division with disciplined, results-driven conversations.

QC:GDI reflects a long-term vision to introduce connection-based dialogue practices to communities worldwide, supported by a growing network of trained leaders, instructors, and partner organizations committed to fostering psychological safety, empathy, and collaborative intelligence.

Looking ahead, QC:GDI plans to expand its portfolio of dialogue-based assessment tools and programs designed to help organizations understand and strengthen relational dynamics at scale. Future offerings will make it easier for leaders to evaluate the health of communication and connection within their teams and translate those insights into practical action.

About Quantum Connections: Global Dialogue Initiative

Quantum Connections: Global Dialogue Initiative (QC:GDI) advances the science and practice of dialogue to help people and organizations think, work, and thrive together. Through evidence-based methodologies such as Safe Conversations®, QC:GDI equips leaders, communities, and institutions with practical tools to build engagement, reduce conflict, and unlock collaborative intelligence at scale. For more information, visit quantumconnections.com.

SOURCE Quantum Connections Training LLC