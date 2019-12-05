Quantum Cryptography Market to 2027: Growing Preferences and Adoption of IoT and Cloud Technologies, will Positively Impact the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Cryptography Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Offering; Application, by End-user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum cryptography market accounted for US$ 105.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.2% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,996.1 Mn by 2027.



The quantum cryptography market is at a nascent stage with massive potential to break through the cybersecurity industry. The quantum cryptography market players are constantly engaging themselves in advancing their features intending to offer highly secured solutions to their clients.



The rise in quantum computing has led to the surge in expose of confidential data across industries. Owing to this, several end users of encryption solutions are investing significant amounts in procuring advanced data security solutions and services such as quantum cryptography.



The governments of different countries across the globe as well as various private organizations are significantly investing in cybersecurity. This is majorly attributed to secure critical data from unauthorized individuals while transferring. The enhanced security solutions offered by the market players including Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), virtual encryptor, quantum cryptography communication device and Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) among others facilitate in strongly encrypting critical data. This factor is attracting several governments and industries to invest in such advanced technology. Thus, the rising investment towards cybersecurity solutions is a key catalyzer for quantum cryptography market.



The spending on quantum cryptography is growing in both developed and developing regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The demand for quantum cryptography is expected to grow further during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Rising digitization and positive economic outlook are some of the major macroeconomic factors driving the growth of the quantum cryptography market.



Quantum cryptography technology is turning more into the global business, and various large players can offer quantum cryptography solutions and services worldwide. Presently on a global scale, industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, government and defense, and healthcare are the major contributors in quantum cryptography spending.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Quantum Cryptography Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.3.1 North America- PEST Analysis

4.3.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific- PEST Analysis

4.3.4 Rest of World- PEST Analysis



5. Quantum Cryptography Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Investment in Cybersecurity

5.1.2 High Inclination Towards the Adoption of Next-Generation Wireless Network Technologies

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Sluggish Commercialization and High Implementation Cost of Quantum Cryptography

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption and Investments in Encryption Technologies in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Preferences and Adoption of IoT and Cloud Technologies, will Positively Impact the Market

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Quantum Cryptography Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Quantum Cryptography Market Overview

6.2 Global Quantum Cryptography Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players



7. Quantum Cryptography Market - By Offering

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Quantum Cryptography Market Breakdown, By Offering, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Solution

7.4 Services



8. Quantum Cryptography Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Quantum Cryptography Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Network Security

8.4 Application Security

8.5 Database Security



9. Quantum Cryptography Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Quantum Cryptography Market Breakdown, By End User, 2018 & 2027

9.3 BFSI

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Government & Military

9.6 IT & Telecommunication

9.7 Others



10. Global Quantum Cryptography Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Quantum Cryptography Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development



12. Company Profiles

ID Quantique

Infineon Technologies

Magiq Technologies

IBM

NuCrypt

Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology Co. Ltd.

Qubitekk

Quintessence Labs

Qutools GmbH

Toshiba Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6f80j7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

