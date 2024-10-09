Quantum Cryptography (QC) Market worth $7.59 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

487 - Tables

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2030 Forecast units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered By Solution, Service, Security Type, Transmission Medium, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region. Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Companies covered Major vendors in the QC market include Toshiba (Japan), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), Thales (France), IDEMIA (France), Palo Alto Networks (US), DigiCert (US), Quintessence Labs (Australia), QuantumCtek (China), ISARA (Canada), IBM (US), ID Quantique (Switzerland), MagiQ Technologies (US), Crypta Labs (UK), Qasky (China), Qubitekk (US), Nucrypt (US), Quantum Xchange (US), Qutools (Germany), QNu Labs (India), Post Quantum (UK), HPE (US), NEC (Japan), Crypto Quantique (UK), Qrypt (US), KETS Quantum Security (UK), PQ Shield (UK), Qqubalt (Germany), VeriQloud (France), SSH Communications Security (Finland), Heqa Security (Formerly QuantLR) (Israel), QuantLR, Qsecure (US).

The growth in the quantum cryptography market is being fueled by increased cyberattacks, advancement in quantum computing, and major initiatives by governments around the world across various sectors as healthcare, defense, telecom, IT, finance, and education. The increase in demand for advanced security measures to protect sensitive information from malicious attacks has brought a shift from traditional cryptographic methods to more robust solutions. More especially, the digital banking and electronic transaction are increasing, and therefore, the communication system should be assuredly secured. Quantum cryptography solutions such as Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG), or hardware security modules may provide theoretically unbreakable encryption to safeguard the data and communications against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Based on the Organization Size, the Large Enterprises segment accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

Quantum cryptography is mostly driven by the large enterprises segment, since managing big amounts of sensitive data requires a high level of security and there are more strict regulations in end-users like finance and healthcare. The quantum threats are very likely to stimulate significant investments into solutions resilient to such threats. Consequently, it is the large enterprises which have the potential for holistic R&D, such as that of IBM or Google, who have already been developing post-quantum cryptographic algorithms. Additional strategic partnerships with organizations, such as NIST, contribute to increased adoption. Innovators, like Cloudflare, which has already integrated post-quantum protocols, are a show of proactive action.

By Vertical, Healthcare segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Emerging security threats, the increased need for regulatory compliances, and an ongoing process of digital transformation is driving the healthcare industry in the quantum cryptography market. Healthcare organizations hold highly sensitive data related to personal health information that has become a high-priority target for cyberattacks. Quantum cryptography provides for advanced encryption techniques that will ensure the safety of that data and will help keep these regulations, such as HIPAA, in check. The growing demand for electronic health records, telemedicine, and cloud solutions further increases the requirement for future-proof security. In addition to this, real-time data access is critical in emergency medical care. Growing healthcare cybersecurity investment in the public as well as private sectors is driving the adoption of quantum cryptography solutions due to the driving urgency for implementing security measures and government regulations supporting the adoption of cryptographic technologies. For example, companies like ID Quantique have developed custom healthcare applications for specific security needs in healthcare sector with a motive of securing sensitive data related to the patients.

By region, Europe will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe in quantum cryptography market is driven by several factors that include strong governmental support coupled with funding through initiatives such as the EuroQCI enhancing the security of European communications. The ever-growing challenge of cyber-related risks force financial, health, and governments to modernize their safety measures. Stricter regulation like the GDPR makes organizations more and more in need of safe defense mechanisms for personal data. Moreover, the presence of leading research institutions and early adoption of quantum technologies by countries such as Germany and UK further contribute to the growth of this market.

Top Key Companies in Quantum Cryptography (QC) Market:

The report profiles key players such as Toshiba (Japan), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), Thales (France), IDEMIA (France), Palo Alto Networks (US), DigiCert (US), Quintessence Labs (Australia), QuantumCtek (China), ISARA (Canada), IBM (US), ID Quantique (Switzerland), MagiQ Technologies (US), Crypta Labs (UK), Qasky (China), Qubitekk (US), Nucrypt (US), Quantum Xchange (US).

