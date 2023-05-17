Quantum Dots Market size to grow by USD 5,842.61 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by rising demand for optimized devices - Technavio

17 May, 2023, 22:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the quantum dots market, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 5842.61 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.34% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The increasing number of consumers worldwide who prefer large displays and high-resolution displays is expected to propel the overall growth of the market during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest
trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report
Quantum Dots Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Applied Quantum Materials Inc., Core Quantum Technologies, Crystalplex Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Merck KGaA, Nano Research Elements Inc., Nanoco Group plc, Nanosys Inc., Neither Hisense USA Corp., NNCrystal US Corp., Ocean NanoTech LLC, OSRAM GmbH, QD Laser Inc., Quantum Materials Corp., Quantum Solutions UK, RANVOUS Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., UbiQD Inc., and XTPL S.A. are among some of the major market participants.
aqmaterials.com- The company offers quantum dots such as Silicon quantum dots.
corequantum.com- The company offers quantum dots products such as Megadots, Multidots.
crystalplex.com- The company offers quantum dots such as Sapphire quantum dots.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Customization options available as per your business needs
- Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions
Quantum Dots Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:
- Quantum Dots Market 2023-2027 Size
- Quantum Dots Market 2023-2027 Trends
- Quantum Dots Market 2023-2027 Industry Analysis
Market Driver
- Increased demand for optimized devices
- Growing interest in cadmium-free quantum dots
- Increasing need for energy-efficient devices
Market Trend
- Growing need for more bright, vibrant, and high-resolution displays
- Increased adoption in optoelectronics
- Increasing investments in product innovation, strategic alliance, and research and development
Market Challenges
- Lack of raw material availability
- Growing usage of toxic and heavy metals harms the environment and human health
- Low production yield
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will
help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors download Sample
reports
Quantum Dots Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Quantum Dots Market is segmented as below:
- Material
- Cadmium-based
- Cadmium-free
- Product
- Displays
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth
opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample
Report
Quantum Dots Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist quantum dots market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the quantum dots market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the quantum dots market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of quantum dots market, vendors
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 which enables you to download
3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.
Related Reports:
Infrared (IR) Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market- The infrared light-emitting diode market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 242.69 million.
Automotive Semiconductor Market- The automotive semiconductor market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2022 and 2027. The automotive semiconductor market size is forecast to increase by USD 26,676.35 million.
|
Quantum Dots Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.34%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 5842.61 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
15.0
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Applied Quantum Materials Inc., Core Quantum Technologies, Crystalplex Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Merck KGaA, Nano Research Elements Inc., Nanoco Group plc, Nanosys Inc., Neither Hisense USA Corp., NNCrystal US Corp., Ocean NanoTech LLC, OSRAM GmbH, QD Laser Inc., Quantum Materials Corp., Quantum Solutions UK, RANVOUS Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., UbiQD Inc., and XTPL S.A.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global quantum dots market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global quantum dots market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Material
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Material
- 6.3 Cadmium-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Cadmium-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cadmium-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Cadmium-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cadmium-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Cadmium-free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Cadmium-free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cadmium-free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Cadmium-free - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cadmium-free - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Material
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Displays - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Displays - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Displays - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Displays - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Displays - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Applied Quantum Materials Inc.
- Exhibit 108: Applied Quantum Materials Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Applied Quantum Materials Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Applied Quantum Materials Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Core Quantum Technologies
- Exhibit 111: Core Quantum Technologies - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Core Quantum Technologies - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Core Quantum Technologies - Key offerings
- 12.5 Crystalplex Corp.
- Exhibit 114: Crystalplex Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Crystalplex Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Crystalplex Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.6 LG Electronics Inc.
- Exhibit 117: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Merck KGaA
- Exhibit 122: Merck KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Merck KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Merck KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Merck KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Merck KGaA - Segment focus
- 12.8 Nano Research Elements Inc.
- Exhibit 127: Nano Research Elements Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Nano Research Elements Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Nano Research Elements Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Nanoco Group plc
- Exhibit 130: Nanoco Group plc - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Nanoco Group plc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Nanoco Group plc - Key offerings
- 12.10 Nanosys Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Nanosys Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Nanosys Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Nanosys Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 NNCrystal US Corp.
- Exhibit 136: NNCrystal US Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: NNCrystal US Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: NNCrystal US Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Ocean NanoTech LLC
- Exhibit 139: Ocean NanoTech LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Ocean NanoTech LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Ocean NanoTech LLC - Key offerings
- 12.13 OSRAM GmbH
- Exhibit 142: OSRAM GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 143: OSRAM GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: OSRAM GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: OSRAM GmbH - Segment focus
- 12.14 QD Laser Inc.
- Exhibit 146: QD Laser Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: QD Laser Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: QD Laser Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 149: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 152: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 154: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 157: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.17 XTPL S.A.
- Exhibit 159: XTPL S.A. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: XTPL S.A. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: XTPL S.A. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 165: Research methodology
- Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 167: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article