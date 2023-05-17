Quantum Dots Market size to grow by USD 5,842.61 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by rising demand for optimized devices - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the quantum dots market, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 5842.61 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.34% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The increasing number of consumers worldwide who prefer large displays and high-resolution displays is expected to propel the overall growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Quantum Dots Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest

trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Quantum Dots Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Applied Quantum Materials Inc., Core Quantum Technologies, Crystalplex Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Merck KGaA, Nano Research Elements Inc., Nanoco Group plc, Nanosys Inc., Neither Hisense USA Corp., NNCrystal US Corp., Ocean NanoTech LLC, OSRAM GmbH, QD Laser Inc., Quantum Materials Corp., Quantum Solutions UK, RANVOUS Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., UbiQD Inc., and XTPL S.A. are among some of the major market participants.

aqmaterials.com- The company offers quantum dots such as Silicon quantum dots.

corequantum.com- The company offers quantum dots products such as Megadots, Multidots.

crystalplex.com- The company offers quantum dots such as Sapphire quantum dots.

Quantum Dots Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Quantum Dots Market 2023-2027 Size

Quantum Dots Market 2023-2027 Trends

Quantum Dots Market 2023-2027 Industry Analysis

Market Driver

Increased demand for optimized devices

Growing interest in cadmium-free quantum dots

Increasing need for energy-efficient devices

Market Trend

Growing need for more bright, vibrant, and high-resolution displays

Increased adoption in optoelectronics

Increasing investments in product innovation, strategic alliance, and research and development

Market Challenges

Lack of raw material availability

Growing usage of toxic and heavy metals harms the environment and human health

Low production yield

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will

help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors download Sample

reports

Quantum Dots Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Quantum Dots Market is segmented as below:

Material

Cadmium-based



Cadmium-free

Product

Displays



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth

opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample

Report

Quantum Dots Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist quantum dots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the quantum dots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the quantum dots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of quantum dots market, vendors

Quantum Dots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5842.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 15.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Applied Quantum Materials Inc., Core Quantum Technologies, Crystalplex Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Merck KGaA, Nano Research Elements Inc., Nanoco Group plc, Nanosys Inc., Neither Hisense USA Corp., NNCrystal US Corp., Ocean NanoTech LLC, OSRAM GmbH, QD Laser Inc., Quantum Materials Corp., Quantum Solutions UK, RANVOUS Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., UbiQD Inc., and XTPL S.A. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

