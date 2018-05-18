Quantum Dots Market Worth 8.47 billion USD by 2023

According to the new market research report "Quantum Dots Market by Product (QD Medical Devices, QD Solar Cells, QD Photodetector/QD Sensors, QD Lasers, QD Lighting, Batteries and Energy Storage Systems, QD Transistors, and QD Tags),Material, Vertical, and geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to grow from USD 2.57 billion in 2018 to USD 8.47 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 26.97% between 2018 and 2023. Major drivers for the market are the increasing demand for quantum dots in high-quality display devices, growing implementation of quantum dots in numerous applications due to their miniature property, and rising adoption of energy-efficient and less or non-toxic quantum dots in solar cells and photovoltaics.

Quantum dots market for QD displays to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The market for QD displays is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. QDs can be incorporated into a new-generation applications such as flat-panel TV screens, digital cameras, smartphones, gaming consoles, and personal digital assistant (PDA) devices. The increasing demand for displays with higher efficiency and enhanced color quality has exhibited the growth of QD displays.

Consumer vertical to hold largest size of quantum dots market during forecast period

Of all the verticals, the consumer vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The increasing demand for superior display technologies and energy-efficient solutions is likely to drive the quantum dot display market growth. In addition, the unique characteristics of quantum dots such as high brightness, pure color, and wavelength tenability enable display designers to customize a spectrum of light to maximize both the efficiency and color performance of any display for incredible new user experience.

APAC to hold largest market share and witness highest growth

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the quantum dots market between 2018 and 2023. Chinese, Japanese, and South Korean panel makers are investing more in producing more energy-efficient displays, which, in turn, also drives the quantum dots market in Asia Pacific. In addition, the use quantum dots in developing innovative products at affordable prices would create growth opportunities for the players in the quantum dots market in this region.

Nanosys (US), Nanoco (UK), QD Laser (Japan), NN-Labs (US), and Ocean NanoTech (US) are the major companies in the quantum dots market. Other companies in this market are QD Vision (US), Quantum Material (US), Altair Nanotechnologies (US), and InVisage (US), among others.

