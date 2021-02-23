Quantum Energy Squares Expands Nationally With Sprouts

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Energy Squares, a plant-based energy bar powered by organic caffeine and balanced macros, has launched nationally in Sprouts Farmers Market and is featured in all of its 360+ U.S. stores.

Quantum Energy Squares Now Available in Sprouts

"Quantum Energy Squares are the solution to coffee crashes and sugary snacks. We're on a mission to bring long-lasting energy to health-conscious consumers with our unique blend of organic caffeine, balanced plant-based macronutrients and chef-crafted flavors," said Quantum CEO, Dan Medvene. "We share Sprouts' passion for offering healthy choices, and we're so proud to be featured in their stores," said Medvene. "Whether you're working through busy days at home, out for a bike ride, keeping up with energetic kids, or training for your favorite sport, we know that Sprouts shoppers will find our bars to be the perfect snack for everyday energy."

Quantum's unique formulation was developed by a sports dietitian, a food scientist and a pastry chef to provide a delicious, healthy source of slow-burn energy for athletes and everyday people alike. Premium plant-based ingredients include organic caffeine from raw coffee, pumpkin seed protein, dates, almonds, chia seeds, organic dark chocolate, MCT oil and more. A pastry chef?... "Yes!," says Medvene. "We enlisted a pastry chef to craft all-natural flavors that will satisfy even the pickiest palates. We focus on flavor as much as function. Who says real energy can't taste real good?"

For media inquiries, email: [email protected]

About Quantum Energy Squares

Named the Official Energy Bar of both the 2021 IRONMAN Triathlon Series and the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series, Quantum Energy Squares are plant-based, coffee-infused energy bars created by a sports dietitian, food scientist and pastry chef. QUANTUM is the alternative to coffee crashes and sugary snacks. Balanced macronutrients from fruits, seeds and nuts plus MCT oil help slow caffeine absorption for long-lasting energy, with no spike or crash. Available nationwide at Sprouts Markets and Whole Foods, and distributed nationally through KeHE and UNFI, all QUANTUM products are certified plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO verified, soy-free, dairy-free and kosher. QUANTUM was awarded KeHE's 2021 Best New Product in Breakfast in Bars. For more information, please visit QuantumSquares.com.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

Contact:

Jillian Wong

213.225.4419

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantum Energy Squares