Quantum Energy Squares Expands to Become Official Energy Bar of Both IRONMAN & Rock 'N' Roll Running Events

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Energy Squares , a plant-based energy bar powered by organic caffeine and balanced macros, announced today that it has expanded its role with The IRONMAN Group; previously featured on-course at the IRONMAN World Championship® and IRONMAN® U.S. Series, now Quantum has been named Official Energy Bar of IRONMAN North America, fueling endurance athletes at all IRONMAN branded triathlon events in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, Quantum has become the Official Energy Bar of the Rock 'n' Roll® Running Series.

Quantum Energy Squares named Official Energy Bar of IRONMAN North America

This announcement follows a series of growth initiatives as Quantum extends its brand visibility with active consumers. The company recently brought top-tier athletes on board as investors, advisors and ambassadors, including US Open Tennis Champion Sloane Stephens, MLS Soccer All-Star Jozy Altidore, MMA Champion Demetrious Johnson, U.S. Olympic Tennis Gold Medalist and ATP record holder Mike Bryan, and U.S. Olympian and tennis serving record holder Sam Querrey. Additionally, Quantum has expanded nationally in retail, now featured at all Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Market stores across the U.S.

"We're on a mission to bring long-lasting energy to health-conscious active consumers and athletes with our unique blend of organic caffeine, balanced plant-based macronutrients and chef-crafted flavors," said Dan Medvene, CEO of Quantum. "We couldn't be prouder to fuel the inspiring competitors in IRONMAN and Rock 'n' Roll Running events across North America. It's exciting to see what endurance athletes can achieve empowered by Quantum."

"Our participants need consistent energy levels, and it has to last in order to get them through our events," said Earl Walton, Global Director of Training and Coaching for The IRONMAN Group. "Quantum did their research and created a bar with clean, natural ingredients that work for our athletes' needs, consistently delivering sustained energy and essential nutrients over a long period of time."

Quantum's plant-based energy bars were formulated with a balanced blend of clean macronutrients and organic caffeine by a sports dietician and a food scientist, and feature all-natural flavors crafted by a pastry chef. 100% plant powered, certified gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher, dairy-free and soy-free.

About Quantum Energy Squares

Named the Official Energy Bar of both the 2021 IRONMAN Triathlon Series and the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series, Quantum Energy Squares are plant-based, coffee-infused energy bars created by a sports dietitian, food scientist and a pastry chef. QUANTUM is the alternative to coffee crashes and sugary snacks. Balanced macronutrients from fruits, seeds and nuts plus MCT oil help slow caffeine absorption for long-lasting energy, with no spike or crash. Available nationwide at Sprouts Markets and Whole Foods, and distributed nationally through KeHE and UNFI, all QUANTUM products are certified plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO, soy-free, dairy-free and kosher. QUANTUM was awarded KeHE's 2021 Best New Product in Breakfast in Bars. For more information, please visit QuantumSquares.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mia Kain

213-317-3448

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantum Energy Squares