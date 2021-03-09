Quantum Energy Squares Named "Best New Product" by KeHE

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Energy Squares , a plant-based energy bar powered by organic caffeine and balanced macros, has been chosen by KeHE, a leader in natural and organic food distribution, as its 2021 On Trend® "Best New Product in Breakfast & Bars."

KeHE celebrates its commitment to innovation annually with its On Trend® Awards program as part of their Summer Show for retail buyers across the U.S.

Quantum Energy Squares Caffeinated Energy Bars

"Congratulations to Quantum on winning the On Trend® 'Best New Product of Breakfast and Bars' award!" said KeHE National Category Director, Alex Marx. "Each entry was run through our methodology by a panel of judges scrutinizing taste, ingredients, innovation, salability and other factors. There were more than 40 brands in contention for this award in this category. Quantum impressed judges with its balanced macros, organic caffeine, pleasing flavor profiles and eye-catching packaging; an outstanding new product on all counts!"

Quantum's unique formulation was developed by a sports dietitian, a food scientist and a pastry chef to provide a delicious, healthy source of slow-burn energy for athletes and everyday people alike. Premium plant-based ingredients include organic caffeine from raw coffee, pumpkin seed protein, dates, almonds, chia seeds, organic dark chocolate, MCT oil and more.

"It's incredibly gratifying to be recognized by KeHE as the Best New Product in Breakfast & Bars," said Quantum Energy Squares CEO Dan Medvene. "People are paying more attention to healthy choices; instead of a cup of coffee without essential nutrients, or carb-heavy breakfast foods, more customers are looking for 'better-for-you' options to jumpstart busy days. With KeHE's support, as well as now being available in all Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the country, we think 2021 will be the year when more of America starts their day with a 'square' meal."

About Quantum Energy Squares

Named the Official Energy Bar of both the 2021 IRONMAN Triathlon Series and the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series, Quantum Energy Squares are plant-based, coffee-infused energy bars created by a sports dietitian, food scientist and pastry chef. QUANTUM is the alternative to coffee crashes and sugary snacks. Balanced macronutrients from fruits, seeds and nuts plus MCT oil help slow caffeine absorption for long-lasting energy, with no spike or crash. Available nationwide at Sprouts Markets and Whole Foods, and distributed nationally through KeHE and UNFI, all QUANTUM products are certified plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO verified, soy-free, dairy-free and kosher. QUANTUM was awarded KeHE's 2021 Best New Product in Breakfast in Bars. For more information, visit QuantumSquares.com

