Quantum Expands Hybrid Cloud Leadership with New Features across End-to-End Unstructured Data Platform

New capabilities give customers choice in where and how they place their data to enhance agility, reduce business risks, and lower costs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), the leader in solutions for unstructured data, today announced new features in the company's end-to-end data platform, including advances to its policy-driven data movement technologies, to help customers build their ideal hybrid cloud workflow to seamlessly bridge on-prem deployments with multi-cloud integration. With the massive amount of data customers need to retain for business and compliance purposes, customers are using both public and private cloud resources to store and manage this data, driven by their budget, frequency with which they need to access the data, and their data protection requirements. With these new features, customers can place data exactly where it's needed, when it's needed. By using a highly flexible and powerful hybrid cloud environment, customers increase operations agility, reduce business risk, and optimize costs across on-prem and public cloud resources.

"Our strategic vision is to deliver the best end-to-end data platform from on-premises to any cloud that empowers our customers to address their unstructured data needs across the entire data lifecycle," said Brian Pawlowski, chief development officer, Quantum. "This isn't about 'public cloud versus private cloud'; It's about giving customers choice and enabling them to create flexible, hybrid cloud workflows that are designed for their unique needs and goals, and these new features we are delivering make that easier for customers to achieve."

New capabilities include:

Quantum DXi™ Cloud Share: DXi backup appliances have long delivered high performance, scalable backup, data protection, and disaster recovery across sites to give customers trusted business continuity. With DXi Cloud Share, customers get even more flexibility as DXi appliances can now tier compressed, deduplicated backup data sets to both private and public storage clouds, including Quantum ActiveScale, providing up to 70 times more efficient use of cloud storage*. This reduces business risks and costs, enabling offsite protection against ransomware and long-term retention of backup data for regulatory and in-house data compliance.





The new ActiveScale Cold Replication feature and FlexSync 3 are available immediately. DXi Cloud Share is planned for release in Q4 2023. FlexSync 3 for Myriad is planned for release next year.

For more information, visit:

*Based on internal field data of actual customer deployments. Realized rates will vary depending on the specific data and workload characteristics.

