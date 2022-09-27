Quantum Expands Long-Standing Atempo Partnership with New Validated Solution Bundles and Worldwide Reseller Agreement

Atempo Tina software and Quantum servers and storage combine to offer comprehensive data protection solutions to strengthen cybersecurity and reduce business risk

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), the leader in solutions for video and unstructured data, today announced an expanded partnership with Atempo, a leading European software vendor known for its award-winning Tina and Miria data protection and unstructured data management software. As part of the expanded partnership, the companies are introducing validated solution bundles that combine Atempo Tina software, a Quantum® media server, and Quantum secondary storage solutions. As part of a new worldwide reseller agreement, Quantum will resell Atempo Tina software with an all-inclusive, capacity-based subscription licensing model that is only available through Quantum.

Quantum validated solution bundles for Atempo Tina address the need of organizations of all sizes to securely protect their data from operational failures, site disaster, and cyberattacks with durable onsite and offside data copies and fast data recovery

"Resellers and end users are looking for easy-to-use, easy-to-purchase solutions that provide comprehensive data protection," says James Mundle, global channel chief, Quantum. "Providing complete solutions based on Atempo Tina software with Quantum's secondary storage portfolio simplifies procurement, deployment, and ongoing support."

The solution bundles are ideally suited for organizations looking to enhance their data protection capabilities and lower costs relative to legacy backup architectures. The new bundles include:

An SMB bundle that combines Atempo Tina and a Quantum DXi V5000 virtual backup appliance into a converged media server and disk-based backup system on a single server. The system can scale to 80 TB of usable capacity (before deduplication) and provides an all-in-one backup solution for small to medium-sized businesses, departmental use, and remote offices.

An enterprise bundle that combines a Quantum media server and Atempo Tina with one or more Quantum backup storage options to create multi-layered data protection. Options include DXi backup appliances, ActiveScale object storage, and Scalar tape libraries. Both the media server and storage infrastructure can be sized to fit Atempo Tina backup environments of any size.

"Quantum and Atempo have a long-proven track record of deploying joint solutions that successfully enforce cybersecurity resiliency for medium to large international organizations," says Ferhat Kaddour, vice president, sales & alliances, Atempo. "It was natural to fully converge our offerings into validated solution bundles arming resellers and end users with a complete data protection solution including both backup software and storage. Our common goal is to improve the security posture of end users with efficient, easy to use solutions that are the last defense against threats such as ransomware."

The solution bundles are configurable, supporting multiple onsite and offsite storage targets to address the growing need for durable, secure, online and offline data copies. These offerings enable backup and recovery, long-term retention, and compliance across virtualized infrastructures, databases, bare metal servers, NAS platforms, and Microsoft 365 environments.

"Tina, as the centerpiece of our backup architecture, and the Quantum DXi, enable us to replicate easily across sites," says Franck Duquennoy, IT and technical manager, Pitié Salpêtrière and St-Antoine Hospitals. "This bundle opens up the opportunity to have a multi-backup solution that allows for the volume growth needed for additional use cases."

The solution bundles are available immediately. For more information, visit www.quantum.com/atempo-tina

About Atempo

Atempo is a leading independent European-based software vendor with an established global presence that includes thousands of prestigious customers worldwide. Atempo provides solutions to protect, store, move and recover all mission-critical data sets. With over 30 years of data protection and data management, Atempo offers a complete portfolio of solutions from physical and virtual server backup to global data management across heterogenous storage. For more information visit www.atempo.com.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about the anticipated benefits and features of the Quantum - Atempo bundles as well as our business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; whether the market for the Quantum – Atempo bundle develops as anticipated and whether our products meet the developing needs of this market; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 8, 2022 and our Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2022. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Media Contact:

Sara Beth Fahey

Matter Communications

[email protected]

401.351.9507

SOURCE Quantum Corp.