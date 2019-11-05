Quantum Expert Paul Roberts Joins Secretariat International, Opening the Firm's First Australia Office

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secretariat International today announced the addition of noted quantum expert Paul Roberts as the firm's newest Managing Director based in Brisbane, Australia. With Roberts arrival, Secretariat opens its first office in Australia and adds significant depth to the firm's full spectrum of quantum and delay capabilities for clients across the Asia Pacific regions.

Roberts is a chartered quantity surveyor with more than 35 years of experience in all facets of commercial, contractual and dispute management. Prior to joining Secretariat, Paul served as regional lead for HKA's Oceania business where he managed all disputes-related services, including the provision of expert quantum opinions on building, engineering, mining and petrochemical projects for clients ranging from contractors, employers and their respective legal advisers. He has significant experience handling matters related to a wide variety of high-profile, multifaceted construction projects located throughout Australia, South East Asia and the UK.

"It is not every day you are in the enviable position of welcoming someone of Paul's high caliber and esteem to your team," says Secretariat Managing Director Don Harvey. "Adding a talent like Paul and establishing a Brisbane office allows us to meet the ever-growing needs of our clients and the matters they represent, wherever they may be."

"Secretariat is a truly unique organisation – partly based on the great reputation the firm has in the market, but even more because of the extraordinary people who are the most respected in their fields," notes Roberts. "This is an ideal time, personally and professionally, for me to join the Secretariat team."

Clients and industry peers commend Roberts for his experience as an adjudicator, arbitrator, expert determiner and mediator. According to Who's Who Legal, Paul is "very experienced and knows the arbitration procedure very well." He is praised for his "great skill as a quantum expert" and "deep knowledge of the Hong Kong construction industry."

Secretariat has experienced significant growth over the past 18 months alone, attracting a number of leading names in the industry. Demonstrating the performance and quality the firm is known for, approximately 20 percent of Secretariat's professional staff are recognized as experts in Who's Who Legal, a percentage unparalleled at any other firm

Secretariat International is a leading independent expert services and litigation consulting firm with more than 130 professionals. The firm serves a wide range of global clients, specializing in international arbitration and litigation; large scale construction disputes with a focus on delay and quantum analysis; forensic accounting; economic damages; and government contracting. Headquartered in Atlanta, Secretariat operates from 18 offices across North America, Europe, Australia, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.secretariat-intl.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or contact us at info@secretariat-intl.com.

