Quantum Foundry Named 2025 Tech Trailblazer Award Winner

Recognition Highlights Company's Innovation in Quantum-Safe Networking and AI Data Center Solutions

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Foundry, a leader in Data Center and quantum-safe networking services and solutions, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2025 Tech Trailblazers Awards. This prestigious recognition celebrates the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in advancing next-generation quantum security and networking technologies.

The Tech Trailblazers Awards, represent the first independent global awards program dedicated exclusively to enterprise technology startups. Winners are selected by an esteemed panel of industry experts and a global voting public, recognizing companies that demonstrate extraordinary ambition, technical excellence, and leadership in shaping the future of technology.

Quantum Foundry's recognition reflects its pioneering work in architecting quantum-safe networking solutions that enable organizations to protect their critical infrastructure against emerging quantum computing threats. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solutions, and classical network integration services.

Enterprises looking to assess their post quantum cryptography readiness can explore the company's dedicated PQC Readiness Portal.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Tech Trailblazers Awards," said David Raftery, CEO of Quantum Foundry. "This award validates our team's dedication to developing innovative, network-safe solutions that help organizations navigate the transition to a quantum-secure future. As quantum computing continues to advance, the need for crypto-agility and quantum-safe infrastructure has never been more urgent. We remain committed to empowering our customers with the tools and expertise they need to stay ahead of these evolving challenges."

Rose Ross, Founder and Chief Trailblazer of the Tech Trailblazers Awards, commented on the recognition:

"Congratulations to Quantum Foundry and all our other winners and runners-up—innovation is the beating heart of progress and your contribution is seen and greatly appreciated."

"The Tech Trailblazers Awards exist to shine a spotlight on the cybersecurity innovators who are not just responding to change, but actively shaping the future of technology. This year's winners demonstrate extraordinary ambition, technical excellence and leadership, and we are proud to recognise organisations and individuals who are making a real, measurable impact across the global tech ecosystem."

Terry Cronin, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Toshiba International Corporation.

"As a leading U.S. provider of quantum networking services, Quantum Foundry plays a critical role for enterprises beginning their quantum-safe journey. This recognition further validates the company's ability to operationalize quantum-safe technologies within existing network environments,"

About Quantum Foundry

Quantum Foundry's mission is to empower customers through innovative, quantum-safe solutions that make your organization more competitive and profitable. Our vision is to be a leader in evolving our customers with next-generation Quantum, AI networks, and experiences. The company delivers cutting-edge Quantum Security Solutions, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), and Classical & Data Center Integration Services to enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit www.quantumfoundry.ai.

About Tech Trailblazers Awards

Founded in 2012, the Tech Trailblazers Awards was the first independent awards program dedicated to enterprise information technology startups, helping identify the most innovative companies and concepts across multiple technology categories. The awards are open to all private companies under seven years old that are privately funded or VC-backed (Series C or earlier). Categories include AI, Big Data, Blockchain, Cloud, Containers, Developer, Fintech, Internet of Things, Networking, Quantum Computing, Robotics, Security, Storage, Sustainable IT, and Telecoms. Winners are identified by a combination of expert judging panel opinions and public vote. For more information, visit www.techtrailblazers.com.

