Quantum Fuel Systems Awarded Additional Natural Gas Virtual Pipeline Trailer Order by Certarus Ltd.

LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Fuel Systems (Quantum), a fully integrated alternative energy company, has been selected by Certarus Ltd. ("Certarus") to deliver more industry leading virtual pipeline trailers for natural gas in 2021. With a total value of approximately $10 million, the supplemental order brings Certarus' total investment in trailers to be delivered in 2021 to nearly $32 million.

Quantum's VPLite45/40' trailers have a gaseous capacity of approximately 472,000 standard cubic feet, and industry-leading hauling capability for a 40-foot container, and weigh less than 59,000 pounds fully loaded. The VPLite45/40' is certified for use in the U.S. and Canada and is optimal for companies that need a smaller, lighter trailer that is easily maneuverable in tight areas.

"We are excited to continue and expand our partnership with Certarus and supply additional Virtual Pipeline trailers in 2021 to meet Certarus' growing needs," said Mark Arold, President, Quantum Fuel Systems LLC. "Certarus is at the forefront of providing energy transition solutions across many market sectors and Quantum is proud to be an integral part of their business growth."

"Increasing demand for low carbon energy across industrial sectors presents significant growth opportunities for Certarus. As we continue to deliver more compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen, our ongoing partnership with Quantum ensures we have the trailers needed to safely and reliably help our customers reduce their use of higher carbon fuels and transition to a low carbon future," said Curtis Philippon, President & CEO of Certarus.

About Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC is engineering the future of alternative fuel storage by designing, developing and bringing innovative transport trailers, and industry-leading Type 4 cylinders for hydrogen and CNG to market. Quantum is at the forefront of the industry with decades of experience in gaseous fuel storage and systems solutions. Learn more at www.qtww.com

About Certarus

Certarus is the North American leader in providing low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen platform. The company safely delivers clean burning fuels to energy, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Certarus is leading the clean energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. With the largest fleet of specialty trailers in the world, the company is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for low or zero emission fuel distribution. Learn more at www.certarus.com

