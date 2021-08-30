Quantum Fuel Systems Awarded Hydrogen Virtual Pipeline Trailer Contract by Certarus Ltd. for Delivery December 2021

Quantum's Hydrogen Virtual Pipeline Trailer safely stores & transports hydrogen to deliver zero emission energy anywhere Tweet this

As part of its product portfolio, Quantum also offers a virtual pipeline trailer for hydrogen at 5,000 psi (345 bar) with a gas mass of 1,195 kg.

"Quantum's VP Lite45/40' for natural gas hauls the most gas in the industry in a 40-foot container and has an excellent track record. Using that proven platform, but modified for hydrogen at 3,600 psi, is a great starting point to begin transporting gas for hydrogen projects," noted Mark Arold, President of Quantum. "Quantum already has a 5,000 psi version of our VP Trailer that is ready and available as the next step as our customers expand their capabilities and requirements to haul more hydrogen. Quantum applauds Certarus' vision and leadership, and we are very excited as we continue to expand our partnership with them."

Quantum has a long history with hydrogen starting in 1999 when they launched the world's first 5,000 psi hydrogen system on a commercial vehicle and then later as the first to certify a 10,000 psi hydrogen storage tank to international standards. "We are very excited about our partnership with Certarus that leverages our decades of hydrogen expertise for new applications today. One of the challenges of the new hydrogen economy is finding ways to transport and store large amounts of hydrogen" added Arold. "And our virtual pipeline trailers at either 3,600 psi or 5,000 psi are an ideal solution to meet that challenge."

About Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC is engineering the future of alternative fuel storage by designing, developing and bringing innovative transport trailers, and industry-leading Type 4 cylinders for hydrogen and CNG to market. Quantum is at the forefront of the industry with decades of experience in gaseous fuel storage and systems solutions. Learn more at www.qtww.com

About CERTARUS

Certarus is the North American leader in providing low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen platform. With the largest fleet of specialty trailers in the world, the company safely delivers clean burning fuels to energy, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Certarus is leading the energy transition and helping customers to lower operating costs, improve environmental performance, and achieve their ESG goals. Learn more at https://certarus.com/

