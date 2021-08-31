Quantum Fuel Systems Awarded Natural Gas Fuel System Modules Order by Innovative Fuel Systems

Quantum Fuel System supplies natural gas fuel systems to Innovative Fuel Systems (IFS) heavy-duty trucks Tweet this

IFS technology will allow up to 45 percent reduction in certain GHG emissions, and about 10 percent CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) reduction on a lifecycle model (well to wheel). The initial deployment of this system was on Edmonton-based routes, including transporting aviation fuel to Edmonton International Airport on vehicles fueled with cleaner burning natural gas from the EIA-based ATCO Natural Gas Refueling Station.

"We are excited to support this project and look forward to supplying more systems to Innovative Fuel Systems as they continue to deploy their clean transportation technology," said Mark Arold, President, Quantum Fuel Systems LLC. "We are committed to providing technology to help fleets reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions in transportation today with natural gas, and in the future with hydrogen technology."

About Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC is engineering the future of alternative fuel storage by designing, developing and bringing innovative transport trailers, fuel system modules and industry-leading Type 4 cylinders for hydrogen and CNG to market. Quantum is at the forefront of the industry with decades of experience in gaseous fuel storage and systems solutions. Learn more at www.qtww.com

About Innovative Fuel Systems

Innovative Fuel Systems is an Edmonton-based cleantech company that provides proprietary, patent-pending Multi Fuel Technology Platform (MFTP™), which can provide a substantive substitution of diesel fuel in Class 8 heavy-duty diesel engines with cheaper, cleaner burning natural gas. IFS's technology also has to ability to integrate other cleaner burning fuels, like hydrogen. With strong patent applications, sophisticated programming, and proprietary methodology, IFS is positioned to empower heavy-duty fleets in North America to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduce fuel costs.

SOURCE Quantum Fuel Systems

Related Links

http://www.qtww.com/

