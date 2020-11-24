Quantum Gate to Begin Efforts for Global Debut through Successful Entering of Public Market

Quantum Gate recently gained ICT Convergence Product Quality Certification (for 4 product categories, total: 16 models) from the Ministry of Science and ICT. Certification is given based on an assessment of diverse quality certification standards (convenience, safety, reliability, expandability, etc.) that have to do with the credibility of technology and services in the info-communications convergence sector. By adding an ICT quality certification to its GS (grade 1), electromagnetic wave, waterproof, and durability certifications, Quantum Gate has firmly established UXDFS as a product of outstanding quality.

UXDFS was also regarded by the Public Procurement Service (PPS) as a "Revolutionary Procurement Product by a Startup" and is listed in the PPS' online market, G2B. The PPS' trial purchasing system for technologically-advanced products is conducted as follows: once the SME applies for trial purchasing of its product, a technology committee of experts recommends the product to a public institution. The public institution is thereby encouraged to purchase the product. The SME can then sign a private contract of up to three years with the Korean government instead of undergoing an open competitive bid. The outstanding R&D innovative product designation system is used by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups to facilitate the signing of private contracts with the state for government bond-funded R&D projects that have passed screenings and on-site inspections administered by an expert committee. These screenings and inspections judge the projects' overall social necessity which includes its technological innovativeness, product marketability, if it has a connection to a national or public issue/current event, etc. This system revitalizes public procurement of innovative products by incentivizing the state to purchase from these SMEs.



UXDFS was included in the Ministry of SMEs and Startups' trial purchasing program for technology-based products and designated as an Outstanding R&D Product of Innovation. So far, Quantum Gate has passed the stringent requirements of Korean government-affiliated institutions (assessment, trial project, trial purchasing) to establish a solid base for selling and installing its products.



UXDFS is a vehicle speeding alarm system that informs the driver of the potential danger of any given area through which he/she is passing by making extrapolations using data on speed limits, road conditions, and the histories of accidents in both child and pedestrian protection zones as well as accident prone areas to encourage the driver to slow down. Based on situational awareness computing, the system monitors a diverse aggregation of road situations through a cloud platform to prevent traffic accidents from occurring on highly trafficked urban roads. Jointly developed with the Korea Electronics Technology Institute, UXDFS is a convergence-based traffic control solution that uses an intelligent assessment of the circumstances of any given situation to provide the following functions.



Multi-dimensional analysis of traffic situations

Traffic accident warning system

Experience/perception of danger, UX

OneM2M, big data

Situational awareness computing

Linking with integrated smart city platform

Self-driving support V2I

Back Ju-yong, CEO of Quantum Gate, said, "We are getting calls from traffic infrastructure companies that are in charge of traffic-related construction in smart cities as well as calls from consulting firms. At the moment, we are trying to figure out how to apply our product to traffic infrastructure design for large cities. Now that we have entered Korea's public market with this ICT product after evaluations by multiple institutions, we believe that the quality of our technology has now been sufficiently recognized within South Korea. It is now time to expand our business areas to enter foreign markets." Recently, a patent for UXDFS was registered in the United States.

Quantum Gate is engaged in negotiations with not only traffic infrastructure companies that are responsible for traffic-related construction in smart cities, but also relevant consulting firms on applying UXDFS to Korea's traffic infrastructure design. Discussions are also underway with defense contractors in Dubai and Turkey.

To hear about Quantum Gate's technology, participate in the online seminar "Mobility Startup Pitch [email protected] Centre" held for global business exchange from 2:00 pm KST on November 27th.

For more detailed information on Quantum Gate, visit www.quantumgate.co.kr.

