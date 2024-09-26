Quantum Gears' Rizwan Mallal, COO, to speak at Generative AI World in Boston Oct. 7-8 2024

Mallal will join corporate leaders and innovators showcasing best practices, highlighting real-world implementations, and discussing the future of AI

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Gears today announced that Rizwan Mallal, COO, will present on a panel, "Lessons from AI Leaders," on Monday, October 7th at Generative AI World . He will be joined by AI leaders, Bill Fandrich of Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan and John Spottiswood of Jerry. The second annual, in-person event brings together corporate leaders, industry experts, and pioneering startups to discuss the impact of GenAI, deployment opportunities and challenges, IP, security and governance complexities, and the future of the technology across diverse business landscapes. The conference will be held at the Hotel Intercontinental, Boston, October 7–8, 2024. Register for the event here. Media register here

GAI Insights created Generative AI World 2024 as a forum for attendees to collaborate, share best practices, stay current with the latest technological advancements, and gain actionable AI business strategies.

"I'm excited to share lessons learned from deploying responsible AI at scale in production," remarked Mallal. He continued, "We've gained valuable experience deploying in a highly regulated healthcare environment, and I'm excited to share how we met regulatory and InfoSec requirements while streamlining workflows across multiple personas using GenAI."

"We are two weeks away from Generative AI World, where the world's brightest minds in AI will convene in Boston to discuss this critically important technology. Our speakers, exhibitors and attendees are senior executives across many sectors, and I believe the most thought-provoking, innovative conversations around Gen AI will happen here," said Paul Baier, co-founder and CEO of GAI Insights. "Generative AI World provides a platform for business opportunities, peer sharing experiences, and important recognition for the many ground-breaking advancements the technology affords."

Quantum Gears is leading the Enterprise GenAI revolution. Their patent-pending QuantumSim, together with Forum Sentry, mitigate the unpredictable nature of LLMs through integration with corporate APIs, ensuring LLM output is truthful and accurate. QuantumSim is secure by design and ships with industry-leading guardrails, moderation, data obfuscation, and observability for LLM-enabled offerings. Used by some of the largest global companies for building intelligent business workflows, Quantum Gears' suite of products provides unique solutions that allow enterprises to reinvent themselves with GenAI.

GAI Insights is an AI-centric analyst firm that delivers actionable information to propel innovation and business growth. With many firsts to its credit, including the first two published articles in Harvard Business Review on enterprise GenAI, the first appointments as HBS Executive Fellows to aid in GenAI Research, the creation of the largest ChatGPT meetup group in the U.S., the industry-first Corporate Buyers' Guide to LLM, and the industry's first daily GenAI news show, the firm is uniquely qualified to counsel organizations on ways in which to achieve remarkable ROI through the adoption of GenAI technologies. For more information, or to receive the newsletter, visit https://gaiinsights.com/

