Quantum Health Announces New Headquarters in Dublin, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the healthcare industry's first and leading consumer navigation company, announced today that it is expanding its Columbus, Ohio operations. To accommodate the growth of its healthcare navigation services and workforce, the company is expanding from its current location in Columbus to nearby Dublin, Ohio, in fall 2020.

"We are thrilled to continue our 20-year track record of growth, which validates the positive results that healthcare navigation provides — for our clients and their employees," said Quantum Health CEO Kara Trott. "As we continue to serve them both from our Central Ohio home, we look forward to partnering with the City of Dublin on our expansion. Our people are the most important part of our success, and supporting them in the meaningful work they do every day is our top priority. As we continue to grow, we are excited about all the benefits that Dublin and our new location will provide for our teams."

Quantum Health's new headquarters will be located at 5240 Blazer Parkway in Dublin, Ohio, the former headquarters of Ashland Inc. With over 280,000 square feet, the new location enables Quantum Health to expand on its employee-focused culture with enhanced dining, fitness and relaxation experiences. In addition to acres of outdoor green space and walkways, the site also provides easy commuter access, ample parking and convenient access to Dublin-area restaurants and services.

"We look forward to welcoming Quantum Health to our business community," said Dana McDaniel, city manager for Dublin. "They are well-known in our community as a Best Place to Work. With their continuing business success, wonderful corporate reputation and extensive community service contributions to our city and our region, they will be a vibrant addition to our Dublin community. All of us in Dublin and the surrounding areas look forward to the opening of their new headquarters next fall."

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the healthcare industry's leading consumer navigation and care coordination company, delivering an unparalleled consumer experience based on empathy and trust. This enables employers to achieve industry-leading engagement and satisfaction rates, as well as significant — and independently validated — claim savings. Launched in 1999, Quantum Health's model is based on years of deep consumer research and the insights learned from working with over 170 companies, guiding millions of consumers and their providers through the healthcare and benefits journey.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Quantum Health has earned numerous business, leadership and cultural awards, including Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young and Fastest-Growing Privately Held Company for 10 years by the Inc. 5000. Fortune and Entrepreneur magazines have recognized the company as a Great Place to Work® - Best Small & Medium Workplace. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for six years, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work for the past 13 years. In June 2019, Quantum Health was again nationally recognized, joining Inc.'s Best Workplaces.

