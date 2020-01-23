Quantum Health Announces Promotion Of Steven Knight To Chief Operating Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the healthcare industry's first and leading consumer navigation company, today announced the promotion of Steven Knight to chief operating officer (COO). Knight, a 12-year Quantum Health veteran, was previously executive vice president (EVP) of Total Experience. In his new role, Knight will lead the company's ongoing operational growth and oversee the successful delivery of its industry-leading healthcare navigation and care coordination services and solutions.

"We are delighted to promote Steven to this new role," said Kara Trott, founder and CEO of Quantum Health. "He is a proven results-driven leader with a deep understanding of every aspect of our business. As we continue our 20-year track record of growth, his leadership will be instrumental in consistently delivering a high-quality experience and results for our members, while also delivering measurable value to our clients and provider partners. He will also lead our total company operations, ensuring we continue our `Best Places to Work' status as an employer of choice."

In his 12 years at Quantum Health, Knight has excelled in multiple roles, including director of Client Engagement, senior vice president (SVP) of Member Engagement and, most recently, EVP of Total Experience. Knight will leverage this deep experience to lead the Quantum Health Pod™, clinical and support team operations, healthcare ecosystem partnerships and human resources management. Prior to his career at Quantum Health, Knight worked directly with providers, helping improve member experiences through specialty clinical practice, acute care organization development and in medical products and services at Cardinal Health. Knight holds a Bachelor of Science in health services administration from Ohio University, as well as a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

"Steven is the perfect operational leader for our organization," said Shannon Skaggs, president of Quantum Health. "He has successfully led our service delivery for the past four years, as we have tripled in size to 1.5 million members and over 300 clients. He has simultaneously overseen the increase in our Net Promoter Score to 76, the highest score in our industry."

In this same timeframe, Quantum Health delivered 5.2% average cost savings for clients in their first year, with 10.8% cumulative average savings in the first three years. These results, from the company's 2019 actuary report, are independently validated on an annual basis and include Quantum Health's entire book-of-business results. "We continue to bend the healthcare cost trend for our clients, and our client base continues to grow," added Skaggs. "This validates that healthcare navigation is more essential than ever. With Steven at the helm, we will continue to successfully scale our organization and lead our industry, delivering remarkable results to employers, their employees and providers, and helping solve their largest, most costly healthcare challenges."

