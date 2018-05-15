Quantum Health Continues to Deliver Unmatched Results Starting in Year One

Consistent with Quantum Health's 19 year track record of producing financial results starting in year one, 94% of new 2017 clients had trend that was below the industry average, as compared to a blend of national benchmark averages for 2017. Of those, 50% experienced a negative trend. These results are net of any independent impact from plan design, plan migration, network design and similar strategies.

In addition to achieving financial results, these clients reported a 7-fold utilization increase in point solutions and a similar increase in member engagement. Specifically, not only did engagement of members with claims over $10,000 increase nearly 10-fold to over 95%, but the point of engagement occurred much earlier. Over 87% of these members were engaged two months before identified by predictive analytics that are standard in other engagement platforms.

This early and frequent engagement is attributable to Quantum Health's Real Time Intercept™ methodology. The RTI component of the MyQHealth platform uses information with the maximum predictive value mined directly from providers in real time to immediately identify and predict members who are embarking on a complex healthcare journey, enabling the initiation of a personalized, guided experience that lasts throughout the duration of the member's healthcare journey.

Post-implementation surveys also indicate that clients spent significantly less time on implementation than expected, experienced minimal disruption and were able to redeploy resources to more strategic priorities. The 2017 clients span a variety of industries including financial institutions, retail, technology, food and service distributors, manufacturing, supply management and generally mirror Quantum Health's overall book of business in terms of demographics, plan design and other factors. Several clients from the class of 2017 have spoken at conferences about their year one results.

In 2017 Quantum Health also led the industry in consumer experience with a Member Net Promoter Score of 74 across nearly 2 million member interactions, approximately 55 points higher than the healthcare insurance industry average. Quantum Health's client base of over 100 clients also gave a best in class Client NPS of 78.

"We are extremely pleased with these results," says Kara Trott, founder and chief executive officer at Quantum Health. "It is our close connection to consumers and their providers that enables us to not only reduce cost but also deliver an exceptional healthcare experience consistently."

Quantum Health continues to innovate and incorporate changes in point solutions, technologies and medical treatment into the MyQHealth platform. Quantum Health recently launched its Personal Precision Oncology Management program to address new treatments in precision medicine as well as additional clinical support for behavioral health, specialty medications treatment and care giver support through CarePartner.

ABOUT QUANTUM HEALTH

Quantum Health is an award-winning consumer healthcare navigation company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience based on empathy and trust, enabling employers to achieve industry-leading satisfaction rates and independently validated claim savings. Launched in 1999, Quantum Health's model is based on years of consumer research and the insights learned from guiding millions of consumers and their providers through their healthcare journey. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst and Young, Fastest-Growing Privately Held Company for the past 10 years by Inc. 5000; one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for the past four years by the Women Presidents' Organization; a Best Place to Work for the past 11 years by Columbus Business First; and a Great Place to Work® Best Small & Medium Workplaces by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. Learn more at Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@QuantumHealth1), and LinkedIn (Company: Quantum Health).

